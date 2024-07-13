Raila urges action on Embakasi quarry body discoveries

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 — ODM leader Raila Odinga has called for action un unmask those behind a spate of post-protest murders following the discovery of mutilated bodies at Embakasi’s Kware dumpsite near Mukuru Kwa Njenga slum in Nairobi.

In a statement on Saturday, Raila described the discovery as a sad and dark moment for Kenya.

He sent his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

“It’s a sad and dark moment for Kenya, what we have witnessed in Mukuru Kwa Njenga, pains me deeply. The perpetrators of these and other heinous acts must face the full force of the law immediately,” Raila said.

On Friday, human rights activists, including the Mukuru Community Justice Center, discovered mutilated bodies wrapped in polythene bags.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) reported the recovery of “at least nine” bodies, some dismembered, sparking speculation on the circumstances of the deaths.

Governor Siaya County James Orengo backed Odinga’s call for accountability over the brutal killings which he termed “the order of the day in Kenya”.

“We were told no more dead bodies to be dumped in River Yala only for quarries to be turned into the new graveyards. Extrajudicial killings must stop and the state has to bear responsibility,” he said.

The Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin in a statement on Friday said the police recovered six bodies, all female, in various stages of decomposition.

“Homicide detectives and officers from the Forensics Division of the DCI are currently analyzing samples to identify the bodies,” Amin said adding the agency had secured the crime scene.

“As we await the findings from the post-mortem and forensic examinations, the DCI appeals to the public to cooperate with the authorities as investigations continue.”

