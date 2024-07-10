Raila rules out handshake with President Ruto amid Gen-Z backlash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 10 – Azimio leader Raila Odinga has announced he will not pursue a handshake with President William Ruto following backlash from Kenya’s youths, particularly the Gen-Z generation.

In a post on his X account, Odinga said that he had been briefed by lawmakers, including Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, that the youths were opposed to his plan for a multi-sectoral engagement with the president.

“I have been told by these leaders that you said you don’t want a handshake. The message has reached,” read the post by Odinga, after GenZ’s trolled him on social media for always signing deals with ruling parties for his own benefit whenever there’s a crisis.

This follows two chaotic weeks in which more than 40 people were killed during street protests against a controversial Finance Bill which Ruto had been accused of forcing onto Kenyans.

On Tuesday, following a meeting with the head of state, Odinga announced his participation in a multi-sectoral forum aimed at addressing concerns raised by Gen-Z in the wake of anti-government demonstrations across the country.

“I am happy to confirm that we have had consultations and we have agreed that dialogue is the way forward out of the crisis we are having today in our country,” said Raila.

“We have agreed that we give people an opportunity to be heard, to express themselves, and to bring forth the grievances affecting our country today so that a lasting solution can be found.”

President Ruto had announced a six-day multi-sectoral convention, set to kick off on Monday. He stated that the forum would include 150 members, with 50 being youth, and 100 drawn from religious institutions, civil society, professional organizations, political parties, and other stakeholders.

The head of state noted that participants in the forum would bear their own costs in line with the government’s policy of austerity.

“We have had consultations and agreed that, to bring the country together to focus on the issues of priority, we will move ahead with the multi-sectoral forum,” he said.

