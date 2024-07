Raila, Mudavadi seek EAC ministers’ backing for AU Commission post

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 8 – Azimio leader Raila Odinga has presented his candidacy for the African Union Commission chairmanship bid during the East African Community Ministerial Retreat on Peace and Security in Zanzibar.

Addressing EAC Ministers, Odinga articulated his vision for the AU Commission chairmanship, emphasizing the significance of regional integration as a foundation for continental unity.

He underscored his qualifications to elevate continental aspirations to new heights.

If elected to succeed Moussa Faki, he outlined his priorities, highlighting his commitment to advancing peace and security initiatives across Africa, which he identified as pivotal for development.

