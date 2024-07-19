Public Warned of Fake Diabetes Drugs Circulating in Kenya

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 18 – The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has issued a public warning over falsified diabetes drugs – Ozempic Pens (Semaglutide) in the Kenyan market.

According to a statement from PPB, the drugs are illegal as they are not registered for use in the Kenyan market.

The alert follows a report by INTERPOL indicating that Apidra Solostar pens (glulisine), used for treating both type 1 and type 2 diabetes, have been falsely relabeled as Ozempic Pens.

“Consequently, the Board would like to inform the public that Ozempic Pens are currently NOT registered or authorized by the Board to be placed in the Kenyan market. Therefore, any product being marketed as Ozempic Pens is illegally in the market and the Board cannot ascertain their safety, quality, and effectiveness,” the statement read.

PPB has launched a rapid response initiative and heightened surveillance to determine if these falsified Ozempic Pens are circulating in Kenya. The public and healthcare professionals are cautioned against trading and distributing these falsified products.

The Board reiterated its commitment to safeguarding public health and encouraged continuous vigilance and prompt reporting of any suspected cases of sub-standard or falsified health products or adverse drug reactions.

PPB emphasized that its proactive measures aim to protect the health and well-being of the Kenyan public, ensuring that only safe and effective medications are available in the market.

About The Author