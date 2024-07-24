Connect with us

Public urged to submit written statements on suitability of 10 CS nominees

Published

NAIROBI Kenya, Jul 24- The National Assembly has asked the public to submit their memoranda regarding the 10 Cabinet Secretaries nominees ahead of their vetting process.

This is after the speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula on Tuesday referred the list of the CS’s nominees to the Committee on Appointments.

A notice from Assembly Clerk Samuel Njoroge on Wednesday stated that Kenyans have until Wednesday 31st of July to make their submissions.

“In compliance with Article 118(1)(b) of the Constitution and section 6(9) of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, 2011, the Clerk of the National Assembly hereby invites members of the public to submit any representations they may have, by way of written statement on oath (affidavit),” the notice reads.

Njoroge said Kenyans to submit in writing representations on the suitability of any candidate for appointment accompanied by supporting evidence contesting the suitability of any nominee.

The submissions are to be forwarded to the Clerk of Parliament, hand-delivered or emailed to sna@parliament.go.ke and appointments.nationalassembly@parliament.go.ke before 5 pm.

The House will set the dates on which the nominees will appear for vetting.

The Committee will then table a report on the floor of the House for consideration.

Wetangula on Tuesday clarified that the nominees including the reappointed CS’s will also be vetted.

President Ruto announced the first batch of the Cabinet promising additional appointments as he seeks to form a “broad-based government” set to include opposition figures.

The law allows the President to nominate up to 22 ministers, with a minimum of 14.

Given the reduced government resources after the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024, there’s speculation that the new Cabinet could feature at least 15 members.

The re-organization of the Cabinet followed President Ruto’s July 11, decision to dissolve the previous Cabinet in response to anti-government protests and Gen Z demands for accountability and improved governance.

