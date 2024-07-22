Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Immigration and Citizen Services PS Julius Bitok/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

PS Bitok Says Over 900,000 Maisha Namba Cards Issued so far

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – Interior Principal Secretary Julius Bitok says over 900,000 Maisha Cards have been issued so far.

In a statement addressing concerns raised by activists regarding the legalities of the Maisha Card, Bitok defended its compliance with international standards.

According to Bitok, the National Registration Bureau (NRB) has issued 972,630 Maisha cards (531,329 new applications and 441,301 duplicates).

He further outlined the reasons for introducing the Maisha Ecosystem, emphasizing its compliance with regional and international best practices for personal registration documents.

“Compliance with best practices: The Maisha ecosystem complies with regional and international best practices on the standardization of essential features of personal registration documents including the National ID Card,” he stated.

The system also meets International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) requirements for cross-border identification documents, enhances security features in the National ID card, introduces digital ID features, and consolidates multiple databases into an expert national register.

The PS highlighted that the stakeholder engagement played a crucial role in the introduction of the Maisha Card, with at least 820 public and stakeholder engagements conducted before its implementation.

“The introduction of Maisha Card was preceded by at least 820 public and stakeholder engagements, including civil society, religious leaders, the private sector, the media, and the public,” he explained.

According to Bitok, the card features a machine-readable microchip with relevant security features and personal details, with a shelf life of up to ten years from the issuance date.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Regarding card renewal, Bitok highlighted that holders will need to renew their National ID cards every ten years.

“This is a standard practice in countries such as Uganda, Tanzania, Nigeria, Senegal, and France, among others that have implemented an ID with a microchip,” he added.

However, applicants seeking renewal will not be required to provide fresh biometrics but will need to retake passport-sized photos due to potential changes in facial features over time.

The Maisha Card and its supporting infrastructure, including the Unique Personal Identifier (Maisha Number), digital ID, and the National Integrated Personal Registration System (Maisha Database), which were introduced in November 2023, facilitates more efficient validation of personal identification data by public and private institutions, thereby simplifying citizens’ access to services.

About The Author

FEDDY MWENDE

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Kenya Kwanza MCAs call for end to anti-government protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – A section of Members of County Assembles (MCA) allied to Kenya Kwanza have backed President William Ruto’s decision to...

30 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome lauds ‘no adjournment policy’ at Employment and Labour Relations Court

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has urged the Employment and Labour Relations Court to continue enforcing the “no adjournment policy”...

1 hour ago

World

Health officials searching for missing sodium cyanide drums after truck overturned

While the site has been cleared and is now safe for normal use and operations, several drums containing the toxic chemical are missing.

4 hours ago

World

Health Ministry preparing new law on quality patient care

The Quality-of-Care Bill is expected to fill a major gap in health outcomes and instill quality improvement as an organization-wide practice.

5 hours ago

World

Sh66mn state of art maternity facility, major boost for Mara community

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 22 – Luxury Boutique hotel group, Hemingways Collection has collaborated with the Maa Trust in the construction of the first of...

6 hours ago

World

WFP Introduces orange fleshed Sweet potato to supplement school feeding program in Nyatike

MIGORI, Kenya, Jul 22 – The World Food Programme (WFP) is championing food security measures to ensure the sustainability of school feeding programmes in...

6 hours ago
Raila has in recent days shown support of Ruto in what continue to backfire for him. Raila has in recent days shown support of Ruto in what continue to backfire for him.

Kenya

Raila’s six-point dealbreaker on talks with Ruto

Raila is facing accusations of aligning with the government, but pressure from Gen Z and other Kenyans has compelled him to reconsider engaging in...

1 day ago
The protests that initially started as peaceful have morphed into being violent leading to loss of lives and massive destruction of property. The protests that initially started as peaceful have morphed into being violent leading to loss of lives and massive destruction of property.

NATIONAL NEWS

Ford Foundation insists on transparency, shuns MFA disclosure demand

The response fell short of addressing key demands raised by Kenya including the concerns over the Foundation's non-lobbying policy with the Foreign Affairs Principal...

2 days ago