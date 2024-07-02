Protests erupt in Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisii, and Kisumu

0 SHARES Share Tweet

[Additional reporting by Ojwang Joe, Wanjiru Macharia, Rosemary Onchari]

NAIROBI, Kenya July 2 – Protests erupted in Nairobi, Nakuru, Kisii, and Kisumu on Tuesday as demonstrators voiced their dissatisfaction with the government and the recent Finance Bill.

In Nairobi, police were seen using teargas to disperse protesters who had converged on major roads in the Central Business District.

Capital FM crew witnessed arrests of several demonstrators and bystanders on Moi Avenue, Kimathi Street and Kenyatta Avenue by undercover police officers who bundled them into unmarked cars.

Major roads leading into town were also blocked by the demonstrators accusing police of not allowing them to make their way to the city centre to voice their concerns. Protests rocked Nairobi on July 2, 2024 during anti-government protests fueled by the Finance Bill.

A calendar of events released by the youth groups organising the demonstrations indicated a planned demo to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) against the killings of more than 20 people shot dead by police during Occupy Parliament protests last week.

While President William Ruto insists only six people were killed, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights and other lobby groups have documented more than 30 deaths.

In a recent interview at State House, the president defended police against accusations of brutality, saying they are mandated to safeguard lives and property.

Nakuru: In Nakuru, protestors marched along Kenyatta Avenue, chanting anti-government slogans and whistling. Demonstrations rocked Nakuru town on July 2, 2024 during anti-government protests fueled by the Finance Bill.

They danced on the road, hurled insults at the presidency, and carried a banner with pictures of the three individuals killed during last week’s anti-Finance Bill protests.

At various points, the demonstrators, some waving the Kenyan flag, sang the national anthem.

Kisii: In Kisii town, tens of protestors gathered at the Capital roundabout, responding to a nationwide call of ‘Ruto must go.’

They closed the roundabout with ropes, chanting and holding placards. Vehicles on Kisii Hospital Road were forced to take alternative routes, including the Kisii-Kisumu road. Business owners in the area shut down their shops in fear of looting, and the protestors proceeded towards Kisii-Kilgoris road.

“We are tired of this government. I voted for President Ruto, and that’s the worst mistake I’ve ever made,” said Brian Mose, one of the protestors. Mose expressed disappointment that the president has not addressed real issues affecting Kenyans, such as corruption and unemployment.

He vowed that they would continue to protest every Tuesday and Thursday until President Ruto changes his leadership approach or resigns. Police officers, who had been deployed early in the morning, watched as the protestors vented their anger.

Kisumu: In Kisumu, the protests concluded peacefully, without any teargas being used for the first time. After trekking more than 2 kilometers from Kondele, the protest ended at the gates of State Lodge, where police officers manning the gates watched as the protestors danced and waved flags.

The demonstrators then walked back into the Central Business District before dispersing one by one. Despite the peaceful nature of the protest, businesses remained closed for fear of looting. Peaceful protests in Kisumu town on July 2, 2024 during anti-government protests fueled by the Finance Bill.

The unexpected events appeared to catch the police by surprise, as leaders continued to avoid addressing the protests in public forums, including churches.

In their calendar, the Gen Zs announced a seven-day journey to the New Saba Saba National Vigil for those who died. Starting July 1, 2024, the Gen Zs will dress in clothes depicting the colours of the Kenyan flag, share flag pictures, and hang flags in various places, including house balconies, cars, and public service vehicles.

On Tuesday, the Gen Zs, supported by the Police Reforms Working Group, were scheduled to pay a courtesy call to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to present their grievances on police brutality and the killings witnessed during the protests. They will also issue a notice for a peaceful Saba Saba rally.

The group vowed to disclose the names of individuals in government involved in corruption cases before and after their appointments to public office.

This follows President Ruto’s recent promise to engage with Kenyan youths and address the concerns raised over the Finance Bill 2024.

Ruto expressed pride in the young people who had stepped forward in large numbers to peacefully and democratically voice their grievances over the contentious bill.

The head of state emphasized that his government would work with the youth to build a better country and is already planning to engage them on X-spaces.

“They have stepped forward peacefully and without tribalism, and I want to tell them that we are going to engage them. We are going to have a conversation so that together we can build a greater nation. I want to assure them that we are concerned about their issues,” said Ruto.

