MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 2 – Anti-government protestors in Mombasa torched vehicles and vandalized a hotel after a private gun hold shot indiscriminately at the crowd injuring at least three people.

According to onlookers, the individual is said to have been angered by the protestors who had disrupted business along Nyerere Road.

Following the shooting, several vehicles were razed and the injured were rushed to hospital.

Fire fighters, however, managed to put out the fire.

