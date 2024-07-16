Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

A Nakuru-based journalist was rushed to a local hospital after she was hit with a rubber bullet/CFM- Wanjiru Macharia

County News

Protestors sustain anti-govt demos in Kisii, Nakuru and Kajiado

Demonstrators took to the streets in Kisumu, Nakuru, Kisii and Kitengela a day after President Ruto singed out the Ford Foundation as the sponsor violent protests witnessed since June 25 when demonstrators stormed Parliament over the passing of the Finance Bill 2024.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 — Hundreds of protestors confronted police in major towns across the country on Tuesday, sustaining anti-government demonstrations despite major concessions by President William Ruto.

Demonstrators took to the streets in Kisumu, Nakuru, Kisii and Kitengela a day after President Ruto singed out the Ford Foundation as the sponsor violent protests witnessed since June 25 when demonstrators stormed Parliament over the passing of the Finance Bill 2024.

In Kisii, protestors converged at Kisii town paralysing business activities.

Chanting anti-Ruto slogans, demonstrators asked why the Head of State spared Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi in an unprecedented Cabinet purge.

The protesters dismissed the claim Ford Foundation was funding anti-government demonstrations.

“No one has a hand in these protests. I have frequently participated in all these protests and no one has ever sent me money,” George Mong’are said.

“We are doing this to streamline the country,” he remarked.

A few police officers deployed across the town centre kept watch as mostly youthful protestors agitated.

Businesses remain closed for fear of looting amid stone-throwing incidences.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In Nakuru, business came to a standstill as police battled anti-government protesters who set tires alight.

Journalist wounded

The ensuing confrontation saw the police fire teargas canisters with protesters retreating occasionally.

One person sustained a stone injury as protestors engaged the police. In a similar incident, a journalist sustained a serious injury after police reportedly opened fire on protestors.

The Nakuru-based journalist was rushed to a local hospital after she was hit with rubber bullets. The facility was not immediately available fot a comment.

In Nyeri, protesters assembled in Karatina where they set tires ablaze on key roads.

Similar events ensued in Kitengela where protesters clashed with the police.

In Kisumu, businesses hurriedly closed down as demonstrators stormed the city centre after an initial reluctance.

Motorcyclists blaring their horns first made rounds within the Central Business District (CBD), warning to businesses that opened on account of calm reported in Kondele, the traditional epicentre of protests in the lakeside city.

About The Author

WANJIRU MACHARIA

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Court allows DCI to detain serial killer Khalisia for 30 days to complete probe

The directions were given by the Makadara Law Courts Principal Magistrate Irene Gichobi following an application by the investigative agency.

1 hour ago

business

SGR trains set for premium class following arrival of coaches in Mombasa

KRC confirmed the arrival of the new coaches alongside four first-class, ten economy coaches, a dining car and a power car, promising enhanced service...

1 hour ago

County News

Counties face Sh20bn budget cut as Ruto declines Allocation Bill

The downward revision that will see the equitable share for devolved units decline from a proposed Sh400 billion to Sh380 billion became apparent on...

3 hours ago

Fifth Estate

Agri-Business Ventures Can Boost Youth Employment

Thousands of young people, particularly those in the Gen-Z age bracket, remain jobless, some for over five years after graduating with diplomas and degrees.

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Motorists Oppose Govt’s Move To Hike Road Maintenance Levy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – The Motorists Association of Kenya (MAK) has opposed the government’s move to hike the road maintenance and fuel levy...

3 hours ago

Top stories

Ford Foundation Denies Accusations of Sponsoring Protests in Kenya

The foundation issued a statement a day after President Ruto said it was responsible for the chaos witnessed in the country since June in...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu businesses hurriedly closed down after being caught off guard by demonstrators

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Kisumu businesses hurriedly closed down after demonstrators caught them unawares. Motorcyclists blaring their horns first made rounds within the...

4 hours ago

World

Kenya met issues heavy rains advisory in Central, Western, Rift Valley

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Heavy rains are expected in the Central highlands, Western, Central Rift Valley, and North-western Kenya starting from today until...

4 hours ago