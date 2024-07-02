Connect with us

Fazul Mohamed. /FILE

Private Security Regulatory Authority Seeks New CEO as Fazul Exits

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 2 – The Private Security Regulatory Authority (PSRA) has kicked off the search for a new Chief Executive Officer following the exit of former Director General Fazul Mahamed.

“Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the above position. Applications should be accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae, including three (3) referees, mobile telephone contact, copies of the National Identity Card, relevant certificates, and other testimonials,” the notice stated.

Fazul Mahamed exits after leading the organization for six years, completing three terms. His tenure was marked by various controversies, including disputes with prominent figures such as Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli over remittances.

Mahamed had accused COTU of failing to protect the interests and well-being of security guards who are members of the union. In response, Atwoli criticized Mahamed, alleging that he lacked an understanding of industrial relations practices.

“The Fazul-led body has been the greatest impediment to the enhancement of the rights and welfare of private security guards as COTU (K) has received numerous complaints on the same through our affiliate union, Kenya National Private Security Workers Union,” Atwoli stated.

