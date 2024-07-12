Prisoners escape from Niger jail that holds jihadists

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Authorities in Niger have declared a curfew in the volatile Tillaberi region after several prisoners escaped from a heavily fortified jail known to hold jihadists.

The incident occurred on Thursday at Koutoukale prison located about 50 kilometres (30 miles) north-west of the capital, Niamey, the interior ministry said.

Two other attempted jailbreaks at the facility – in 2016 and 2019 – were repelled.

Niger’s armed forces are stretched by jihadist attacks in the west and protecting the junta which took power in last year’s coup.

The ministry did not specify in its statement how many prisoners managed to escape in the latest jailbreak.

However, captured Islamist fighters from groups linked to both al-Qaeda and the Islamic State in the region are believed to be among them.

Officials have imposed an overnight curfew throughout the Tillaberi region and ordered heightened vigilance. The curfew restricts all movement of pedestrians, bicycles, and motor vehicles.

Niger and its neighbours – Mali and Burkina Faso, all under military rule, have been battling to contain increasing jihadist attacks.

On Monday, at least 14 soldiers were killed and 11 others wounded in an attack by suspected jihadist groups linked to al-Qaeda in the Tillaberi region.

The troops were ambushed between the villages of Ila Fari and Djangore with 24 soldiers still reported missing.

The three military-led countries have all expelled French soldiers who were there helping to fight jihadist groups and turned towards Russia for military assistance.

Thousands have been killed in the insurgencies and more than three million displaced, fuelling a deep humanitarian crisis.

