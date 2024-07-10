Prison warden arrested while protesting outside Parliament

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 10 – A Kamiti Prison warden has been arrested while protesting outside the Parliament building.

He was arrested while carrying a placard written “We want justice, not your condolences,” while dressed in blood-stained white dustcoat.

The warden attached to Kamiti Medium Prison had arrived outside the Senate gate with a group of supporters amid the rains.

Parliament Road has been full of security officials since it was breached by protesters on June 25.

“The officers arrested and escorted him to the station where upon interrogation, he identified himself as Jackson Kuria Kihara alias [Shakur] attached to Kamiti Medium prison,” read the police report.

He has since been placed in custody as police continue to investigate the matter.

The breach saw to President Ruto declining to sign the finance bill.

