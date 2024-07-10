Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Parliament of Kenya/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Prison warden arrested while protesting outside Parliament

He was arrested while carrying a placard written “We want justice, not your condolences,” while dressed in blood-stained white dustcoat.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 10 – A Kamiti Prison warden has been arrested while protesting outside the Parliament building.

He was arrested while carrying a placard written “We want justice, not your condolences,” while dressed in blood-stained white dustcoat.

The warden attached to Kamiti Medium Prison had arrived outside the Senate gate with a group of supporters amid the rains.

Parliament Road has been full of security officials since it was breached by protesters on June 25.

“The officers arrested and escorted him to the station where upon interrogation, he identified himself as Jackson Kuria Kihara alias [Shakur] attached to Kamiti Medium prison,” read the police report.

He has since been placed in custody as police continue to investigate the matter.

Parliament Road has been full of security officials since it was breached by protesters on June 25.

The breach saw to President Ruto declining to sign the finance bill.

About The Author

Hyrance Mwita

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt has no budget to pay blood money for Munyakho: Mudavadi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says there is no budget provision from the government to pay the Sh150 million...

16 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

316 Kenyans have died in the Gulf States since 2022, Mudavadi says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi says at least 316 Kenyans have died in the Gulf States since 2022. Appearing...

28 mins ago

IMMIGRATION CHAOS

(VIDEO) 316 Kenyans have died in the Gulf States from 2002 – Mudavadi

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

53 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Moody’s Downplays Kenya’s Credit Rating After Gov’t Drops Tax Bill

NAIROBI, July 9 (Xinhua) — Global rating agency Moody’s has cut Kenya’s sovereign credit ratings, citing “diminished capacity to maintain revenue-based fiscal consolidation that...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

5 people confirmed dead in Migori gold mine shaft collapse

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – Five people have been confirmed dead in a gold mine in Rongo, Migori County. The five were part of...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declines to suspend gazette notice on Health Sector human resource audit taskforce

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – The High Court has declined to suspend the gazette notice that formed the taskforce on Human Resources audit in...

2 hours ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) Bonjour France! Psyched Up Shujaa In Miramas For Pre-Olympics Boot Camp Ahead Of Paris Games

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

2 hours ago
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA. Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.

NATIONAL NEWS

Petition challenging NG-CDF fund managers’ recruitment filed in court

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – A petition challenging the recruitment and appointment of National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) managers has been filed in...

2 hours ago
Advertisement