NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto warns Gen Z against being used to destabilize his govt

The head of state urged the youth to focus on peace and unity crucial for the Nation’s development.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – President William Ruto has cautioned the youth against being used by those who intend on destabilizing the country amid recent chaos witnessed in the country during the antigovernment protests.

Speaking in Nakuru on Monday after overseeing an inspection exercise of the ongoing bus park aimed at decongesting traffic, the head of state urged the youth to focus on peace and unity crucial for the Nation’s development.

“I want to plead with our youth that please don’t allow other people to turn our peaceful country into a war zone causing violence and destruction of property, please let us focus on making our country peaceful,” he appealed.

This comes after Ruto linked the current political crisis in the country that resulted in the youth-led demonstrations by the Generation Z Movement to interference from foreign forces. 

He claimed that the unnamed foreign individuals were responsible for sponsoring chaos witnessed during the Protests to destabilize his government.

President Ruto reiterated that Kenya remains a peaceful democratic Nation committed to valuing Peace and Stability.

“We want peace for our country, that’s our stand as the government of Kenya.I want to tell those sponsoring and paying our youths to cause violence that we will stop them,” he said assuring Kenyans that those behind the criminal activities shall be dealt with in accordance to the law.

During the Gen Z protests around the country people’s businesses and properties were destroyed by looters who infiltrated the Anti- Finance Bill 2024 protests which had earlier kicked off peacefully leaving business owners counting millions of losses.

The Protests later evolved into Ruto’s resignation where demonstrators demanded the government take responsibility for alleged police brutality that led to the death of some of the protesters.

 “Kenyans are clever, and they are the ones to decide the direction that the country will take moving forward. I want to tell those trying to plan things abroad, that Kenya is a democratic nation. There is no need to destabilise the peace of the country,” stated Ruto.

