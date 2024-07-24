President Ruto transmits 10 Cabinet picks to National Assembly

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 24 – President William Ruto has forwarded the names of the second batch of Cabinet Secretaries nominees to the National Assembly to pave way for their vetting in a swift turn of events.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula announced the names of the nominees who include Opposition Leader Raila Odinga’s key allies in what President Ruto intimated will be a broad-based government.

President William Ruto has included members of the Opposition in his government, appointing key figures from the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to the Cabinet in an effort to form a broad-based administration.

Those who will be vetted include ODM Chairman John Mbadi as the new Treasury Cabinet Secretary and Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi as the Energy Cabinet Secretary.

Additionally, former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho will be vetted to assume the position of the new Mining Cabinet Secretary, while Wycliffe Oparanya will be vetted before he assumes the Cooperatives Development docket.

The nominees also include Salim Mvurya as the new Investment and Trade Cabinet Secretary. Kipchumba Murkomen has been nominated to lead the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry, and former Attorney General Justin Muturi is set to head the Public Service Ministry.

Rebbeca Miano, initially nominated to replace Muturi as Attorney General, has been reassigned to the Tourism and Wildlife Ministry. President Ruto also nominated Stella Lagat to lead the Gender, Arts, and Heritage Ministry.

The committee on appointments is expected to immediately notify the nominees and the general public, commence the necessary approval hearings, and table its report in the House for consideration.

“I hereby refer the message of the President to the committee of appointments.The committee will vet and table a report to the house within 28 days.Its therefore imeperative that committee of appointment consolidates the names and immediately commence process of consideration,”Speaker Wetangula said.

The nominations come after weeks of street protests by the GenZ youths who demanded an overhaul of the government citing rampant corruption and mismanagement of resources.

“I will be making more nominations in the coming days to fill the remaining slots,” President Ruto stated.

Last week, the president nominated 11 Cabinet members including Prof Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration), Alice Wahome (Lands, Public Works, Urban Development and Housing), Climate Change and Forestry) and Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport).

He had retained Aden Duale in the Defence ministry and Soipan Tuya in the Environment ministry but swapped them on Tuesday.

The new faces nominated to Cabinet are Dr Debra Mulongo Barasa (Health), Julius Migosi Ogamba (Education), Dr Andrew Mwihia Karanja (Agriculture and Livestock Development), Mr Eric Muriithi Muuga (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation) and Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u (Information, Communication and Digital Economy).

