President Ruto to set up broad-based govt following Cabinet purge

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – President William Ruto has vowed to engage in extensive consultations to set up a ‘broad-based government’ that will accelerate reforms and tame waste.

Speaking during a press conference at State House where he announced the sacking of all cabinet secretaries except Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi, President Ruto indicated that the consultations will be “across different sectors and political formations.

He pointed out that it will include Kenyans both in public and private with the aim of setting up a broad-based government.

“That will assist me in accelerating and expediting the necessary urgent and irreversible implementation of the program that we have to deal with the burden of debt,” he stated.

The announcement followed the dismissal of his entire Cabinet, following pressure from GenZ youths who demanded change.

In announcing the changes on Thursday, Ruto said only his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi of the Foreign Affairs docket remain.

“Upon reflection, listening keenly to what the people of Kenya have said and after a holistic appraisal of the performance of my Cabinet and its achievements and challenges, I have, in line with the powers given to me by Article 152(1) and 152(5)(b) of the Constitution and Section 12 of the Office of the Attorney-General

Act, decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney-General from the Cabinet of the Republic of Kenya except the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs,” Ruto said, “but my Deputy is not affected.”

He said Principal Secretaries will run the affairs of the respective ministries until a new Cabinet is named.

Ruto has pledged additional measures, signalling further rearrangement of his government in what is likely to affect more inefficient officials.

The changes follow weeks of sustained pressure from the GenZ youths who demanded an overhaul of the government, saying most especially Cabinet Secretaries had failed.

What initially started as a rejection of the controversial Finance Bill 2024, quickly turned into calls for a total overhaul of the government, with the GenZ youth now demanding for “Ruto Must Go.”

The protests eventually led President Ruto to decline to sign the bill into law. The demonstrations, which saw tens of thousands of youths take to the streets, resulted in clashes with police forces, leading to tragic outcomes.

More than 40 protesters were killed and over 300 others were injured in the worst police brutality seen in the country, sparking widespread condemnation both locally and internationally.

