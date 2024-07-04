President Ruto to host first X-Space conversation with Kenyan youths

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi, Kenya, July 4 – President William Ruto is set to host his first-ever X-Space conversation with Kenyans, particularly targeting Gen Z youths who led protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

Ruto announced on Thursday night that he will be engaging the youths from 2-5 pm on Friday.

“All Kenyans are welcome to contribute to this dialogue as part of our collective effort to foster national renewal and create a better Kenya for all,” stated a dispatch from the Cabinet Office, Executive Office of the President.

Kenyan youths have been actively engaging on X-Spaces, issuing demands to the President, including the dismissal of his entire Cabinet. What started as peaceful protests later escalated when criminals infiltrated the demonstrations, leading to public terror and business looting.

More than 40 people were killed, many of them shot dead by police. The youths are now demanding action against the top police hierarchy and the dismissal of individual police officers involved.

The president has hinted at significant changes in his government following the rejection of the budget proposals that sparked the unrest.

During a Cabinet meeting on Friday, Ruto spoke of “significant changes” needed to align with a new future for the country, without elaborating further. This comes days after he mentioned a possible reshuffle at the top of his Executive in a media interview.

“The President said the government must now focus on charting a new future for the country, pointing out that significant changes must be made to align with that new future,” read the dispatch from his office.

Kenyans, particularly the youth, are demanding major changes in the government, including the dismissal of some Cabinet Secretaries accused of corruption and misuse of public funds. In response, Ruto said he is “soul-searching” and will act soon when asked if he had confidence in his Cabinet.

The protests, sparked by the Finance Bill 2024, have left more than 40 people dead, mostly shot by police. The Cabinet resolved that any officers who acted outside the law would be prosecuted.

“On any officers who may have acted outside the confines of the law, the Cabinet said they will be dealt with in accordance with legal procedure and by the institutions mandated to do so,” the Cabinet resolved Wednesday. They also called for action against those who committed crimes such as arson, looting, and robbery, stating that such atrocities must not go unpunished. Several suspects have already been charged in court with looting and arson following the destruction of property during the protests.

Regarding the withdrawn Finance Bill, President Ruto stated that the National Treasury is reorganizing the budget to accommodate the new reality. This will involve substantial budget cuts to balance what can be implemented immediately and what can wait, ensuring that key national programs are not affected.

“Our plan is good and solid and, in the fullness of time, we shall be vindicated,” President Ruto said. He declined to sign the Finance Bill, sending it back to Parliament for withdrawal.

The Cabinet was informed that criminal and opportunistic political forces infiltrated and hijacked peaceful protests, causing terror in cities, towns, and other urban areas, resulting in loss of life, and destruction of national and county government buildings, infrastructure, vehicles, homes, and businesses. Due to threats posed to Parliament, the Supreme Court, and other infrastructure, all national security agencies, including the military, were deployed to prevent a breakdown of law and order. The situation has since been stabilized by security agencies, who continue to monitor developments.

