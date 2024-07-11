Connect with us

President William Ruto/FILE/PCS

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to address the nation at 2.00pm

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – President William Ruto is expected to address the nation today afternoon.

A communication from State House indicted that the address will be at State House at 2pm.

President Ruto’s address today comes almost a week after he announced his administration has rolled out a series of austerity measures aimed at curbing government spending, including budget cuts in the education sector.

President Ruto announced Ruto’s top priority was dissolving 47 State Corporations with overlapping and duplicative functions.

He further removed budgetary allocations for the offices of the First Lady, Second Lady, and Prime Cabinet Secretary’s Spouse.

Additional measures included suspending consideration of Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) positions, reducing government advisors by 50 percent, and cutting confidential budgets in executive offices by 50 percent among others.

