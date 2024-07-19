Connect with us

Ruto has been under pressure from the Gen Z who have been seeking accountability in what led him to dissolve his Cabinet on July 11, 2024
President William Ruto during a past media briefing.

Kenya

President Ruto to address nation amid Cabinet shake-up

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 19 – President William Ruto is set to address the nation from State House, Nairobi, on Friday at 4.00 pm, marking his fifth national address since a wave of anti-government protests rocked the country.

Speculation abounds that President Ruto will unveil his new Cabinet nominees following the dissolution of his previous Cabinet on July 11, 2024.

The move came in response to intense pressure from Gen Z protesters, who have been agitating about the administration’s poor economic management and governance issues.

Initially sparked by opposition to the now-withdrawn Finance Bill 2024, the protests have since evolved, with the youth demanding greater accountability from the government.

The wave of unrest, marked by loss of lives and property destruction, has pressured President Ruto to concede to Gen Z’s demands.

This also led him to announce a series of austerity measures to reduce government expenditure and curb wastage.

Gen Z’s latest demands regarding the new Cabinet is for President Ruto to form a leaner team and nominate individuals of high integrity. The previous Cabinet comprised 21 members.

