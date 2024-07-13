President Ruto promises comprehensive probe on Kware bodies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KAPTAGAT, Kenya, Jul 13 — President William Ruto has asked security agencies to speed up investigation into the mysterious killings in Nairobi.

He assured Kenyans the government will hold to account those behind the killings and said police will leave no stone unturned.

The President said police were under firm instructions to expedite investigations into the killings and bring those responsible to book.

Speaking at Kaptagat, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, during the 8th edition of the Kaptagat Forest Rehabilitation Programme, President Ruto said it is the responsibility of security agencies to protect lives of Kenyans and their property.

“Nine bodies have been retrieved from Kware dumpsite in Mukuru kwa Njenga, majority being bodies of women and girls,” he said.

At the same time, President Ruto said he was ready to form a broad-based government to accelerate efforts to unite the country.

He said the new government will focus on the fight against corruption and create more job opportunities.

President Ruto urged Kenyans to unite and work together for the sake of peace and development.

“This is time for us to unite and work together for prosperity. Transformation of Kenya can’t be delayed,” President Ruto said.

Guarding peace

He urged Kenyans to jealously guard peace in the country, noting that without it development would be elusive.

President Ruto told the young people not to allow anyone to incite them to engage in acts of lawlessness because of politics.

“There is no justification for any Kenyan to lose life or property. Kenya is a democratic country that operates under the rule of law,” said President Ruto.

He added: “We have a great nation, Kenya, and we must protect it by all means.”

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua commended President Ruto for dismissing the Cabinet, saying leaders should serve Kenyans with humility.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi urged Kenyans to support President Ruto’s initiatives aimed at transforming the country.

Earlier, President Ruto commissioned the Kipsoen Technical and Vocational College and the Yokot Kapteren integrated Dam, and launched the rehabilitation works of the Etio Dam.

He said Kipsoen TVET in Keiyo South is a powerful story of how progressive learning can transform a society.

“By integrating a digital hub in the institution, we have mentored and empowered more than 100 youth who are now making money digitally,” said President Ruto.

He pointed out that the construction of Yokot and Etio dams will ensure adequate supply of water for home use, livestock and irrigation.

“The two dams will cumulatively benefit more than 15,000 farmers and create over 2,000 direct jobs in the area,” President Ruto said.

He added that the dams will support the cultivation of passion fruits, avocado, black nightshade, beans, cabbages, kales and potatoes.

Others who accompanied the President included Governors Wisely Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Chelilim Bii (Uasin Gishu), and several MPs.

