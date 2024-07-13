Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto promises comprehensive probe on Kware bodies

The President said police were under firm instructions to expedite investigations into the killings and bring those responsible to book.

Published

KAPTAGAT, Kenya, Jul 13 — President William Ruto has asked security agencies to speed up investigation into the mysterious killings in Nairobi. 

He assured Kenyans the government will hold to account those behind the killings and said police will leave no stone unturned. 

The President said police were under firm instructions to expedite investigations into the killings and bring those responsible to book.

Speaking at Kaptagat, Elgeyo-Marakwet County, during the 8th edition of the Kaptagat Forest Rehabilitation Programme, President Ruto said it is the responsibility of security agencies to protect lives of Kenyans and their property. 

“Nine bodies have been retrieved from Kware dumpsite in Mukuru kwa  Njenga, majority being bodies of women and girls,” he said. 

At the same time, President Ruto said he was ready to form a broad-based government to accelerate efforts to unite the country. 

He said the new government will focus on the fight against corruption and create more job opportunities. 

President Ruto urged Kenyans to unite and work together for the sake of peace and development. 

“This is time for us to unite and work together for prosperity. Transformation of Kenya can’t be delayed,” President Ruto said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Guarding peace

He urged Kenyans to jealously guard peace in the country, noting that without it development would be elusive. 

President Ruto told the young people not to allow anyone to incite them to engage in acts of lawlessness because of politics. 

“There is no justification for any Kenyan to lose life or property. Kenya is a democratic country that operates under the rule of law,” said President Ruto. 

He added: “We have a great nation, Kenya, and we must protect it by all means.”

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua commended President Ruto for dismissing the Cabinet, saying leaders should serve Kenyans with humility. 

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi urged Kenyans to support President Ruto’s initiatives aimed at transforming the country. 

Earlier, President Ruto commissioned the Kipsoen Technical and Vocational College and the Yokot Kapteren integrated Dam, and launched the rehabilitation works of the Etio Dam.

He said Kipsoen TVET in Keiyo South is a powerful story of how progressive learning can transform a society. 

“By integrating a digital hub in the institution, we have mentored and empowered more than 100 youth who are now making money digitally,” said President Ruto. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He pointed out that the construction of Yokot and Etio dams will ensure adequate supply of water for home use, livestock and irrigation. 

“The two dams will cumulatively benefit more than 15,000 farmers and create over 2,000 direct jobs in the area,” President Ruto said. 

He added that the dams will support the cultivation of passion fruits, avocado, black nightshade, beans, cabbages, kales and potatoes.

Others who accompanied the President included Governors Wisely Rotich (Elgeyo Marakwet) and Chelilim Bii (Uasin Gishu), and several MPs.

About The Author

PRESIDENTIAL COMMUNICATION SERVICE

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua welcomes firing of ‘arrogant’ CSs in first post-purge comment

Gachagua, who accompanied President William Ruto on a tree-planting exercise in Elgeyo Marakwet County, rooted for the appointment of efficient public servants to spur...

5 hours ago
Ruto says is determined to remedy the disconnect between his administration and the youth. Ruto says is determined to remedy the disconnect between his administration and the youth.

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto defends Cabinet dissolution, vows to unite the country

The Head of State who spoke in Elgeyo Marakwet County during his first public engagement since disbanding the Cabinet asserted that he is keen...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

High court declares commission of inquiry into the Shakahola massacre illegal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 12 – High court has declared the commission of inquiry into the Shakahola massacre illegal. This follows a suit filed by...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

State House website pulls down names of CSs, AG after being fired

The name of Attorney General Justin Muturi has also been removed following his dismissal.

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Bill barring public officers from presiding over harambees to be published tomorrow – President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – President William Ruto has announced that the bill barring public officers from presiding over public fundraisings will be published...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto to set up broad-based govt following Cabinet purge

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 11 – President William Ruto has vowed to engage in extensive consultations to set up a ‘broad-based government’ that will accelerate...

2 days ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) President Ruto dismisses his entire Cabinet including AG Muturi

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

I have no advisers to drop thanks to competence at MoD: Duale

Duale remarked following Felix Koskei's memo circulated on Wednesday which directed Cabinet Secretaries to share the name of the adviser they wished to retain...

2 days ago