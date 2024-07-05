President Ruto orders State Officers not to participate in public fundraisers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – President William Ruto has banned State officers from participating in public fundraisers with immediate effect.

Speaking during a press conference at State House Nairobi on Friday, the head of state further directed them to keep off philanthropic activities.

He also ordered the Attorney General to “prepare and submit legislation to this effect and develop a mechanism for structured and transparent contribution for public, charitable and philanthropic purposes.”

He further indicated that the the changes will be followed by others to be rolled out soon.

About The Author