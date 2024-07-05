Connect with us

President William Ruto. /PCS/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto orders State Officers not to participate in public fundraisers

The head of state further directed them to keep off philanthropic activities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 5 – President William Ruto has banned State officers from participating in public fundraisers with immediate effect.

Speaking during a press conference at State House Nairobi on Friday, the head of state further directed them to keep off philanthropic activities.

He also ordered the Attorney General to “prepare and submit legislation to this effect and develop a mechanism for structured and transparent contribution for public, charitable and philanthropic purposes.”

He further indicated that the the changes will be followed by others to be rolled out soon.

