President Ruto nominates ex-AG Muturi to Public Service Cabinet slot

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24-President William Ruto has nominated immediate former Attorney General Justin Muturi as Cabinet Secretary for public Service when he announced his second batch of 10 Cabinet nominees.

If okayed by Parliament, Muturi will take over form Kuria who was kicked out of the position after Ruto dismissed his entire cabinet and the AG after weeks of sustained GenZ protests that rocked the country forcing Ruto to drop the proposed Finance Bill 2024.

In the announcement made Wednesday, former Roads CS Kipchumba Murkomen made a comeback into the Ruto administration as Cabinet nominee for Sports while his ex-Tourism counterpart Alfred Mutua was nominated to the Labour Ministry.

Ruto named former Investments, Trade and Industry CS Rebecca Miano as Tourism ministry nominee.

Previously, Ruto had nominated Miano for the AG position in his first announcement, but her name was missing in Tuesday’s communication to the Speaker from the President.

The President has yet to name the Cabinet nominees for the East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands (ASALs) and Regional Development, and the Attorney General.

Commenting on the new nominees Ruto said that the nominations was made following consultation of “a broad spectrum of stakeholders from all sectors, levels and regions in order to constitute a broad-based government”.

“In line with this undertaking, I will be forwarding additional names to Parliament for vetting prior to appointment based on the understanding of the Cabinet’s essential role in driving the transformational agenda that makes Kenya a better, more just and more prosperous nation for all,” Ruto said.

Once constituted, the president said the new Cabinet will steward the country’s transformation agenda in providing effective and efficient public services, expanding opportunities for employment and wealth creation, and improve living standards of Kenyans.

“Our collective ambition is to turbocharge the performance of our economy to achieve our universal health coverage, which ensures that no one is left behind or impoverished on account of healthcare costs, offers an equitably funded education system which looks out for learners from vulnerable backgrounds and ensures that Kenyans from all walks of life live in safe and dignified housing, through our affordable housing programme,” he said.

