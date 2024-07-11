President Ruto mourns High Court Judge David Majanja

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 11 – President William Ruto has mourned the passing of High Court Judge David Majanja, who died on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at Nairobi Hospital.

President Ruto praised Majanja as a brilliant lawyer who inspired confidence among his colleagues in his condolence to the family.

He added that Majanja was at the start of a long and illustrious career, making his passing a tragic loss.

“On behalf of the government, I extend condolences to Hon. Majanja’s family and friends and the Judiciary. May Almighty God grant you the strength to bear this loss, and may his soul rest in eternal peace,” he said on his X account.

Majanja, who was a Commissioner of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), was a respected figure in Kenya’s legal fraternity.

“We are all heartbroken,” Chief Justice Martha Koome said in announcing his death. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, colleagues, and the entire Judiciary and JSC fraternity during this time of deep sorrow and sadness.”

Justice Majanja will be remembered as a towering figure in the development of Kenya’s transformative post-2010 jurisprudence and a crucial pillar in the institution-building of the JSC and the Judiciary.

“We stand in solidarity with the family, friends, and the entire Judiciary and JSC community during this very difficult period of mourning,” Koome added.

Appointed as a Judge of the High Court in 2011, Justice Majanja served in various capacities throughout his distinguished career. He held positions at the Homa Bay, Migori, Kisumu, and Kisii High Courts, as well as at the Commercial and Tax Divisions and the Milimani High Court Civil Division.

Justice Majanja held a Master of Laws (LLM) degree in International Trade and Investment Law in Africa from the University of Pretoria, obtained in 2005.

He also earned a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Nairobi in 1996, followed by a Post Graduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law. He was admitted to the Bar in 1998.

Before his judicial appointment, Justice Majanja practiced law, specializing in Civil and Commercial Law, and was actively involved in public interest litigation. Notably, he served as Assisting Counsel for the Commission of Inquiry into the Post Election Violence (Waki Commission).

As a Commissioner at the Judicial Service Commission, Justice Majanja chaired the Administration of Justice Committee and was a member of the Judiciary Rules Committee. He served as the Presiding Judge at Homa Bay and Migori High Courts and played a significant role as a member and later Vice-chairperson of the Judiciary Working Committee on Election Preparations (JWCEP).

Justice Majanja’s contributions to the legal field and his dedication to the pursuit of justice have left an indelible mark on Kenya’s judiciary. His death is a significant loss to the legal community and the country at large.

