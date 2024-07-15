President Ruto: Ford Foundation must stop sponsoring violence in Kenya or they leave

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – President William Ruto has called out the Ford Foundation as among local and foreign organizations fanning antigovernment protests

Speaking in Nakuru on Monday, the President stated that the government monitoring their activities.

The Head of State had earlier cautioned the youth against being used by those who intend on destabilizing the country amid recent chaos witnessed in the country during the antigovernment protests.

The three-weeks of protest came in the wake of deadly nationwide protests against the now withdrawn Finance Bill, 2024 and President Ruto’s leadership.

