President Ruto chairs first cabinet meeting after declining to sign Finance Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – President William Ruto is currently chairing a Cabinet Meeting, the first after declining to sign the Finance Bill 2024 that sparked protests.
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Kenya Power says a total of 2 million prepaid (token) meters have been updated in the last three weeks...
The Finance Bill, which Ruto has put on hold, was the trigger for the recent protests. But its roots run deeper.
The Edible Oil Manufacturers Association pointed out that the new levy will have a cascading effect on prices of everyday products.
KISII, Kenya, Jul 4 – Kisii Governor Simba Arati has vowed to participate in Thursday’s protest in Kisii. Speaking after he paid a visit...
NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 4 – Civil Servants have been urged to come out in large numbers to on Saba Saba Day and join the...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – The Proposed pay rises for members of Kenya’s cabinet and parliament will not happen after President William Ruto ordered...
Chief Justice Martha Koome, who chairs JSC, noted the National Treasury had advised Judiciary to cut down on expenditure by at least 15 per...
Khalwale told the Senate that a time had come for the President to crack the whip against underperforming officials.