Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto. /PCS/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto chairs first cabinet meeting after declining to sign Finance Bill

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – President William Ruto is currently chairing a Cabinet Meeting, the first after declining to sign the Finance Bill 2024 that sparked protests.

About The Author

PHIDEL KIZITO

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Power says 2mn pre-paid meters already updated

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Kenya Power says a total of 2 million prepaid (token) meters have been updated in the last three weeks...

20 mins ago

ANALYSIS

Kenya unrest: Ruto awakened class politics that now threatens to engulf him

The Finance Bill, which Ruto has put on hold, was the trigger for the recent protests. But its roots run deeper.

39 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Edible oil manufacturers decry Import Duty imposed on Crude Oil

The Edible Oil Manufacturers Association pointed out that the new levy will have a cascading effect on prices of everyday products.

40 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Arati vows to join Thursday’s protest in Kisii

KISII, Kenya, Jul 4 – Kisii Governor Simba Arati has vowed to participate in Thursday’s protest in Kisii. Speaking after he paid a visit...

53 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Civil Servants Union urges officials to join Gen Z protests during Saba Saba day

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 4 – Civil Servants have been urged to come out in large numbers to on Saba Saba Day and join the...

59 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Pay rise freeze for MPs after public anger

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – The Proposed pay rises for members of Kenya’s cabinet and parliament will not happen after President William Ruto ordered...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

JSC freezes planned hiring of CoA judges over budget cuts

Chief Justice Martha Koome, who chairs JSC, noted the National Treasury had advised Judiciary to cut down on expenditure by at least 15 per...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Khalwale asks President Ruto to disband, restructure cabinet, do away with Prime Cabinet Secretary office

Khalwale told the Senate that a time had come for the President to crack the whip against underperforming officials.

21 hours ago
Advertisement