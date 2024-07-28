President Ruto Calls for National Unity Amid Criticism Over Opposition Leaders’ Cabinet Appointments

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – President William Ruto has called for national unity despite facing criticism for allegedly attempting to undermine the opposition.

Speaking during a church service in Taita Taveta County, Ruto defended his recent decision to include four senior members of the ODM party in his government, describing it as a crucial step towards fostering national development.

Ruto emphasized that the current moment is ideal for unity and collaboration. “Every situation has its own season, and this is the right time for us to unite, collaborate, and work together. I urge all Kenyans to come together in this season of unity for the betterment of our country,” he said.

He assured that the support from opposition members would strengthen his administration’s ability to advance the national development agenda. “If we can unite all Kenyans and work together to plan our nation’s development, we will have a better country than the one we have now,” Ruto stated.

The President’s recent nominations include key figures from the ODM party, such as John Mbadi as Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury, Opiyo Wandayi for Energy and Petroleum, Hassan Joho for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, and Wycliffe Oparanya for the Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development.

Despite these appointments, Azimio Co-Principal Kalonzo Musyoka asserted that the opposition coalition remains strong. He indicated that the Wiper party and other constituent parties under the Azimio coalition, including Jubilee, DAP-K, and Narc Kenya, would not accept the proposed broad-based government of national unity until a consultative meeting is held between the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance coalition and opposition affiliates.

“Unless that new cabinet formation takes place after what our leader Odinga called a convention, not a dialogue, then there can be an arrangement of a government of national unity. Should any of our members opt to join the proposed Kenya Kwanza-led Broad-Based Government of National Unity, we shall not be party to that decision,” Musyoka stated.

The recent moves have sparked debates within the political landscape, as the opposition grapples with the implications of its members joining Ruto’s government.

