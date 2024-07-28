Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

President William Ruto waves to a crowd in Likoni, Mombasa on July 27, 2024.

Top stories

President Ruto Calls for National Unity Amid Criticism Over Opposition Leaders’ Cabinet Appointments

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 28 – President William Ruto has called for national unity despite facing criticism for allegedly attempting to undermine the opposition.

Speaking during a church service in Taita Taveta County, Ruto defended his recent decision to include four senior members of the ODM party in his government, describing it as a crucial step towards fostering national development.

Ruto emphasized that the current moment is ideal for unity and collaboration. “Every situation has its own season, and this is the right time for us to unite, collaborate, and work together. I urge all Kenyans to come together in this season of unity for the betterment of our country,” he said.

He assured that the support from opposition members would strengthen his administration’s ability to advance the national development agenda. “If we can unite all Kenyans and work together to plan our nation’s development, we will have a better country than the one we have now,” Ruto stated.

The President’s recent nominations include key figures from the ODM party, such as John Mbadi as Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury, Opiyo Wandayi for Energy and Petroleum, Hassan Joho for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, and Wycliffe Oparanya for the Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development.

Despite these appointments, Azimio Co-Principal Kalonzo Musyoka asserted that the opposition coalition remains strong. He indicated that the Wiper party and other constituent parties under the Azimio coalition, including Jubilee, DAP-K, and Narc Kenya, would not accept the proposed broad-based government of national unity until a consultative meeting is held between the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance coalition and opposition affiliates.

“Unless that new cabinet formation takes place after what our leader Odinga called a convention, not a dialogue, then there can be an arrangement of a government of national unity. Should any of our members opt to join the proposed Kenya Kwanza-led Broad-Based Government of National Unity, we shall not be party to that decision,” Musyoka stated.

The recent moves have sparked debates within the political landscape, as the opposition grapples with the implications of its members joining Ruto’s government.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Kenyans Have Until August 1 to Submit Views on Sh346 Billion Budget Cut Proposal

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 28 -The National Assembly has called on the public to submit their views and memoranda on the Division of Revenue (Amendment)...

1 hour ago

Top stories

Atwoli Welcomes President Ruto’s Inclusion of ODM Members in Cabinet

NAIROBI Kenya, Jul 28 – The Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has praised President William Ruto for nominating leaders from...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Orengo sustains opposition to ODM’s involvement in Ruto Cabinet

Orengo said President Ruto is keen to wipe out opposition parties.

23 hours ago

Top stories

Rousing Welcome for President Ruto In Mombasa After Naming Joho To Cabinet

NAIROBI, Kenya July 26 – President William Ruto received a warm reception in Mombasa on Thursday, a day after nominating former Mombasa Governor Hassan...

2 days ago

Top stories

Blinken Stresses Need for Freedoms and Accountability in Call with President Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya July 26 – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken phoned Kenyan President William Ruto, emphasizing the need to respect democracy for better...

2 days ago

Top stories

President Ruto Urges New Police Chiefs to Uphold Professionalism and Integrity, Pledges Modernization of The Service

MOMBASA, Kenya July 26 – President William Ruto has called on the newly appointed police chiefs to prioritize professionalism and integrity in their duties...

2 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) I am not interested in joining Ruto’s goverment – Kalonzo

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

(VIDEO) Nimeunda serikali ya wakenya wote – Ruto

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

3 days ago