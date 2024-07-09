President Ruto assents to NADCO-backed IEBC Bill 2024

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – President William Ruto has assented to the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) backed Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) 2024 that ushers in a new electoral law.

The Act contains among others an expanded recruitment panel that includes the electoral agency’s chairman and commissioners.

During the signing at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), both opposition leader Raila Odinga and his Wiper counterpart Kalonzo Musyoka were present.

The bill passed by Parliament is based on the recommendations of the NADCO report.

