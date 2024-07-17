Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto appoints Mudavadi acting CS in all Ministries

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – President William Ruto has appointed Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi as the acting Cabinet Secretary in all Ministries.

