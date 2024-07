0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – President William Ruto has announced a six-day multi-sectoral convention which will kick off on Monday.

Speaking after holding consultations with Azimio La Umoja One Kenya leadership led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, President Ruto said the forum will deliberate on the way forward out of the crisis Kenya is facing.

Odinga encouraged all stakeholders to approach the talks with an open mind as insisted that youth cannot be wished away.

