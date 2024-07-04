Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The agency announced the arrests a day after vowing to pursue all vandals and present them in court/FILE

County News

Police recover stolen goods traced to Chieni Supermarket raid

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Thursday said the recovered items included washing machines, refrigerators, water dispensers, bicycles, kitchenware, food items, and clothing.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 4 – Police in Nyeri and Laikipia have recovered a substantial amount of stolen goods and apprehended multiple suspects who looted a local retail chain Chieni Supermarket during the Anti-Finance Bill protests. 

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Thursday said the recovered items included washing machines, refrigerators, water dispensers, bicycles, kitchenware, food items, and clothing.

Detectives arrested Chris Nduni Wamuhu, a 24-year-old filmed looting at one of the outlets targeted by violent protestors.

“At a rental house in Nanyuki, 24-yr-old Chris Nduni Wamuhu was arrested with a stolen Hisense fridge, Uken water dispenser, coffee cups, teaspoons, hotpot dishes, luminarc plates among others,” the agency stated.

At a separate location near Kengeles club in Nanyuki, police arrested 30-year-old Moses Njuguna Gachwe and recovered 22 pairs of khaki trousers, 9 T-shirts, 24 undergarments, and sandals stolen during the demonstrations.

DCI reported further arrests on the outskirts of the town at Asian Quarters, where police found 35-year-old Charles Kaariri Mumbi with a junior ride bike, and discovered six vacuum flasks, a shopping trolley, an LG fridge, and various luminarc-branded plates and cups in the house of 41-year-old John Ndirangu Ndirirtu.

The agency announced the arrests a day after vowing to pursue all vandals and present them in court.

About The Author

FEDDY MWENDE

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

DISPATCH: Cabinet assesses security situation following violent protests

Due to the threat posed to Parliament, the Supreme Court and other infrastructure, the Cabinet was informed that all national security agencies, including the...

31 mins ago

ANALYSIS

Kenya unrest: Ruto awakened class politics that now threatens to engulf him

The Finance Bill, which Ruto has put on hold, was the trigger for the recent protests. But its roots run deeper.

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI unleashes agents to pursue mob that invaded police station in Bondo

DCI blamed the assailants, armed with an array of crude weapons, for the chaos unleashed on the station resulting in a harrowing scene of...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Council of Churches urges discernment to resolve citizen grievances

NCCK emphasized that Kenya is at a pivotal juncture in shaping its future, with the youth playing a crucial role in demanding a departure...

1 day ago

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

Judiciary defends ‘harsh’ bond terms on suspected looter in Eldoret

The suspect, one Jonathan Paul Mutua, was charged with breaking into a building and committing a felony contrary to Section 306 (a) of the...

1 day ago
The respondents in the case included Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Amin Mohamed, and Attorney General Justin Muturi. The respondents in the case included Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Amin Mohamed, and Attorney General Justin Muturi.

Kenya

Aladwa, two MCAs acquitted in Azimio protest case

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 27 – The High Court has dismissed the incitement case against Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa, along with two Members...

September 27, 2023

County News

Migori calm as police disperse demonstrators in third wave of protests

MIGORI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Migori Thursday, July 20, 2023, KNA BY Geoffrey MakokhaMigori witness’s calmness on the second day of Azimio protests. Calmness...

July 20, 2023

Kenya

Shops, schools reopen in Kenya despite protest call

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 20 – Shops and schools reopened Thursday as Kenyans resumed normal life, despite an opposition call to join anti-government protests after...

July 20, 2023
Advertisement