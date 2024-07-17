Police probe Justice Ogembo’s death after body found at home

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 16 – Police in Siaya County have started investigations into the death of Siaya High Court Presiding Judge Daniel Ogembo, who was found dead inside his residential house on Wednesday.

The body of the Judge, would later be found after his driver who had reported to his residence after he failed to locate him on phone.

Siaya County Police Commander Cleti Kimaiyo confirmed the incident noting that investigation is on to establish the death, which will include conducting postmortem examinations.

“It is true, the body was found inside his house, can’t say much at this point, let’s give the investigating officers time to carry out their work,” he said.

According to staff at the court, the late Justice Ogembo worked until close of business on Tuesday before he was dropped off at his house by the official driver.

The driver is said to have been prompted by going to check on the door after his calls to his boss that he had arrived at the compound went unanswered.

“He found the door locked from inside after numerous calls to his cell phone were not picked,” a police report indicates.

The driver then went back to the Judiciary office in Siaya and reported the incident to other staff, who alerted the police.

With the help of the police, the door lock was broken and the lifeless body of the judge found lying on his bed.

The body was removed and taken to a funeral home in Kisumu for preservation and autopsy.

The late Judge has been stationed in Siaya for the last two years, having taken over from Lady Justice Roseline Aburili.

Four years ago, Court of Appeal Justice Otieno Odek was found dead in his bed in Kisumu.

