Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Police Officers sent to Haiti are safe, ready to discharge their mandate, IG Koome clarifies

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Inspector General of Police Japhet Koomehas clarified that all National Police Service (NPS) officers sent to Haiti are safe.

This follows reports on social media that alleged that seven officers had been killed in the Caribbean nation.

While refuting the claims, Koome affirmed that since their arrival in Haiti, the officers have been working closely with the Haitan National Police.

He stated that so far, “they have undertaken strategic mapping of the key areas of operational concerns and conducted several patrols within Port- au-Prince.”

