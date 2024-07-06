Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Police officer injured after Murang’a mob pelted stones at police car

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 — A police officer is nursing serious injuries after an encounter with a rowdy crowd in Murang’a’s Kakuzi area on Friday.

“It happened that on reaching Shell Petrol Station near the tunnel, they [were] suddenly attacked by about ten men who pelted them with stones,” read a police report in part.

The mob smashed the vehicle’s front windscreen and right side screen where the officer was sitting leading to the injuries.

“As a result of the incident PC Simon Munguti Mutiso attached to Samuru Police Station sustained a serious injury to his nasal area which got fractured near the left eye.”

Another officer sustained soft tissue injury on her right hand and right leg following the incident while a G4S supervisor sustained injuries on the head and right hand.

The other three G4S staff escaped unhurt.

Police said the suspects fled the scene immediately after the attack.

A response team rushed the injured officer to Bliss Medical Center at Thika for medical attention. The facility subsequently referred the officer to Kenyatta University Referral Hospital for further treatment after his situation deteriorated.

Police are yet to establish the motive of the attack.

