Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Police lob teargas to disperse protestors in Mombasa

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 23 – Police were on Tuesday forced to use teargas to disperse anti-government protesters on Moi Avenue in Mombasa.

Tens of protestors took to the streets to protest, but the police stopped them.

A confrontation ensued, forcing the officers to lob teargas canisters to disperse the crowd.

At least two individuals were injured, including a small trader selling sweets and drinks, who was struck on the forehead by a teargas canister.

He received first aid from medics at the scene.

Heavy police deployment was noted across major streets in Mombasa, prompting several business owners to close their establishments.

The central business district remains tense as police continue to patrol the area, maintaining a high level of vigilance.

About The Author

CORRESPONDENT

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

JKIA not being sold, Mudavadi says

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 23 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has allayed fears that the government is mulling the sale of Jomo Kenyatta International...

8 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Defence PS Mariru holds talks on Defence cooperation with India’s delegation in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru on Monday held bilateral discussions with a delegation from India who paid a courtesy...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Protected areas out of bounds to unauthorized persons, acting IG Kanja warns protestors

Kanja indicated that all areas listed under the Protected Areas Act Cap 204 Laws of Kenya will be out of bounds by any member...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Two Drivers Dead After Lorries Collide and Burst Into Flames on Southern Bypass

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – Two drivers lost their lives after a head-on collision between two trucks on Nairobi’s Southern Bypass on Tuesday morning....

2 hours ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) Demonstrators will not be allowed to enter protected areas as KDF deployed to JKIA

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

SGR’s Premium-Seat Round Trip To Cost Sh24,000

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 23 – Users of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) premium services will have to pay Sh24,000 round-trip to enjoy the new...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

IEBC Selection Panel to be in place by Tuesday, Wetangula says

The selection panel will include 2 persons nominated by PSC, one representing the majority party and another from the minority party.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Batons, tear gas, live fire – Kenyans face police brutality

And as a new series of protests is about to begin, there are concerns over how the security forces will respond.

5 hours ago