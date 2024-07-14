Police Investigate Cults, Serial Killers in Mukuru Female Bodies Case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – Police Pursue Leads in Mukuru Female Bodies Case, Investigate Possible Cults, Serial Killers, and Rogue Medical Practitioners

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss Mohamed Amin revealed that police are investigating several leads, including potential links to cult activities, serial killers, or rogue medical practitioners, following the discovery of at least eight female bodies at an abandoned quarry in Mukuru Slums, Nairobi.

The investigation intensified after Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja announced the transfer of all officers stationed at the Kware Police Station to ensure a fair and unbiased probe into the incident.

Kanja made the announcement on Sunday, July 14, as officials continued to search for more bodies at the Kware dumpsite. He emphasized the need for a thorough and impartial investigation to uncover the truth behind the heinous acts.

Preliminary investigations reveal that all eight bodies recovered were female and severely dismembered.

“Nairobi Funeral Home is currently preserving eight bodies. Investigations reveal that all recovered bodies were female, severely dismembered, and in various states of decomposition,” Kanja stated.

He indicated that it will take police and investigative agencies 21 days to unravel the mystery behind the dismembered bodies found at the Kware dumpsite in Embakasi South Constituency.

Kanja made these revelations during a press conference attended by DCI boss Mohamed Amin, Acting Deputy Inspector General of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat, Administration Police counterpart James Kamau, and other senior officers at Jogoo House.

DCI boss Mohamed Amin outlined the potential leads being pursued by investigators.

“We have been able to recover eight bodies. Six plus the two of yesterday that were in various levels of decomposition. You will realize that the modus operandi was almost the same. And if you look at the age, between 18 to 30, if you look at the gender, these are all female. If you look at the way the bodies have been sliced and packaged, it is all the same. If you look at the place where the bodies were thrown at the dumpsite, just one spot,” Amin said.

“So what are we really looking at? Are we dealing with a cult that is associated with criminal activities? Are we dealing with serial killers that are also associated with criminal activities? We even could be dealing with rogue medical practitioners that are dealing with criminal activities. All these are hypotheses that as investigators we have tried to bring on board,” he added.

Amin emphasized the deployment of the best investigators and urged for patience and collaboration from the public.

“We have deployed our best investigators, our homicide team which is one of the best and which as a country we should be proud of. I am convinced that in the fullness of time we are going to address this matter. I am pleading for patience and collaboration from members of the public,” he said.

The acting IG assured that those responsible for the heinous acts would be held accountable after thorough investigations.

“In this difficult time, we stand with the community and remain committed to uncovering the truth and bringing those responsible to justice. Let us remember that these are lives lost, and they have families,” Kanja said.

“We appeal to the public to avoid speculation and give room for the investigation.”

He urged the public to collaborate with the homicide investigation unit at the DCI or report any information to the nearest police station.

“We appeal to residents of Kware and the country at large to be patient, calm, and give officers time to conclude the investigations so that we can bring the perpetrators of this heinous act to justice,” he added.

The transfer of the Kware Police Station officers and the ongoing investigation aim to ensure justice for the victims and their families, as the nation awaits answers in this troubling case.

