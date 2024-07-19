Police Commission shortlists 8 for DIG, slots interviews on Monday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 — The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has shortlisted eight police bosses including the acting Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Kenya Police Eliud Lagat for the position of Deputy Inspector General.

Others shortlisted in Kenya Police Service (KPS) include Coast Regional Police Commander George Sedah, immediate former Rift Valley Regional Police Commander Tom Odero, and former Nyanza Regional Police Commander Vincent Makokha.

The Commission also shortlisted Acting DIG Administration Police James Kamau.

Others include the Commandant National Police Campus Embakasi Gilbert Masengeli, Margret Karanja of the police band, and former Spokesperson Masood Mwinyi.

“The following 8 No. of candidates have been shortlisted and scheduled to appear before the Commission for interviews on Monday, 22nd July, 2024,” said the Commission.

The Commission said it will conduct interviews at the Kenya School of Law and asked members of the public to send their views on the candidates.

Leadership changes

The planned hiring of Deputy Inspector Generals for the two police formations — Kenya Police and Administration Police — follow the resignation of Inspector General of the National Police Service Japhet Koome following mounting pressure over police brutality in recent protests.

President William Ruto announced Koome’s resignation on July 11 and appointed Deputy Inspector General Douglas Kanja (Kenya Police) to take over in an acting capacity.

Ruto named Koome the Inspector General in September 2022 after assuming office.

Criticism however overshadowed Koome’s tenure with critics particularly faulting police response to Gen Z-led protests.

The demonstrations, which called for various government reforms, met a heavy-handed police crackdown, leading to numerous injuries and deaths, and igniting calls for accountability.

While announcing Koome’s resignation, Ruto also ordered the re-deployment of Noor Gabow, the Deputy Inspector General in charge of the Administration Police.

President Ruto appointed Eliud Lagat, the General Service Unit Commandant, to be the acting Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Kenya Police in Kanja’s place and named James Kamau to act as DIG for Administration Police.

Ruto designated Ranson Lolmodooni as GSU Commandant and assigned William Yiampoy, his long-serving head of security who he appointed Presidential Escort Commander on assuming office, Head of Operations at Police Headquarters.

The President named Kainga Mathiu Commandant of the National Police Leadership Academy.

