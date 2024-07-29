Connect with us

Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mr. Peter Munya. /KNA

NATIONAL NEWS

PNU mulls Azimio exit after nomination of ODM MPs to cabinet

Munya disclosed that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PNU is set to convene to deliberate on the potential dissolution of their alliance with Azimio.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Cracks within the Azimio La Umoja Coalition are deepening after the Party of National Unity (PNU), led by Chairman Peter Munya, threatened to withdraw from the opposition alliance.

This development arises amid allegations that certain members of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), a key affiliate of the coalition, have accepted positions within President William Ruto’s Cabinet.

Munya disclosed that the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PNU is set to convene to deliberate on the potential dissolution of their alliance with Azimio.

“If certain members have chosen to align themselves with the government, they cannot simultaneously serve within the opposition coalition. Those of us committed to the opposition must distance ourselves to effectively advocate for the pressing issues facing Kenyans,” Munya asserted.

President Ruto nominated four senior ranking members of the opposition ODM party as part of his new broad-based government following sustained countrywide protests that have disrupted economic activities.

Last week,the President nominated ODM’s John Mbadi to Cabinet Secretary National Treasury; Opiyo Wandayi to Energy and Petroleum; Ali Hassan Joho to Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs; and Wycliffe Oparanya to the Ministry of Co-operatives and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Development.

The nominees are allies of opposition leader Raila Odinga, whom President Ruto defeated in the 2022 election.

The PNU chairman emphasized that the Azimio La Umoja Coalition cannot afford to straddle the line between government and opposition. He called on coalition leader Raila Odinga to relinquish his position as Opposition Leader.

“You cannot occupy both roles of opposition and government simultaneously. We wish the Raila Odinga-led coalition success in their collaboration with the government,” Munya stated.

Odinga has since denied the existence of a formal power sharing deal between his party and the President’s ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition, insisting the four ODM members agreed to join the Cabinet in their individual capacities.

He clarified that his party was still pushing for a conditional national dialogue to address some of the concerns raised by the Gen Z movement behind the widespread protests across the country in the past one month, compensation of the victims of police brutality, and release of protesters from police custody.

The former Cabinet Secretary reiterated that the PNU has not been previously invited to join the government.

However, he acknowledged that the party would not consider collaboration with the government if presented with an opportunity.

“As PNU, we believe we can better serve as a formidable opposition. We urge the Azimio Coalition to fully integrate with the government to eliminate any ambiguity,” Munya noted.

