Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.
Embakasi gas plant operations had been declared illegal by the country's energy regulator EPRA.
Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Petition challenging NG-CDF fund managers’ recruitment filed in court

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – A petition challenging the recruitment and appointment of National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) managers has been filed in court.

According to Ezekiel Otieno who is the petitioner, the exercise which was conducted in several constituencies was illegal.

He contended that the public was prejudiced by  the recryuitment and gave unfair advantage to the staff as due process was not followed.

“The Applicant received credible and verifiable information relating to the unlawful and irregular appointment of fund managers by the 2nd Respondent in Embakasi South, Makadara, Mathare, Kasipul Kabondo, Test South, Budalangi, Kimilili among many others, they were appointed contrary to the law which requires that public office be filled through a transparent, competitive, inclusive, and merit based recruitment process open to public participation,” he claimed.

Otieno further stated that NGCDF Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Yusuf Mbuno  failed to recruit fund account managers of various constituencies for a long time hence the lagging behind of some constituencies in terms of development.

As required by law, all constituencies should have a substantive fund account manager, this principle has been negated by the 2nd Respondent in the aforementioned constituencies where there have been no substantive fund account managers for years.

He pointed out that the CEO caused unnecessary and wasteful use of public expenditure since they continue to allow certain fund managers to perform in an acting capacity.

He says that his legitimate expectations were breached by the said respondents when they acted ultra vires their respective powers to make the impugned appointments.

“That the impugned appointments are illegal and unconstitutional and, therefore, invalid, null and void,” the court papers indicated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Court directed that the application be served upon the respondents and appear on July 23 for further directions.

About The Author

JOHN OSORO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declines to suspend gazette notice on Health Sector human resource audit taskforce

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – The High Court has declined to suspend the gazette notice that formed the taskforce on Human Resources audit in...

59 seconds ago

Kenya

(VIDEO) Bonjour France! Psyched Up Shujaa In Miramas For Pre-Olympics Boot Camp Ahead Of Paris Games

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

6 mins ago

Top stories

Kioni dismisses proposal for 6-Day multi-sectoral national dialogue

Kioni was conspicuously absent when President William Ruto, flanked by Azimio leader Raila Odinga, announced the six-day multi-sectoral convention, which will kick off on...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gen Z will run us out of town if we are not careful: Kalonzo

The climax of the GenZ protests saw demonstrators breach Parliament, leading to the shooting, killing, and injuring of several protesters by police.

15 hours ago

Top stories

Govt to investigate police brutality against GenZs as CS Kindiki denies abductions

Kenyan police have faced accusations of brutality that left over 40 protesters dead and at least 300 others injured during the recent anti-Finance Bill...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

How AI is advancing research in HIV treatment

KISII, Kenya, Jul 9 – The integration of AI into HIV treatment has shown great promise towards advancing research ,increasing access to care and...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Haiti mission Kenyan police Commander Otunge says no room for failure

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – The Kenyan police Commander to Haiti Godfrey Otunge has said there is no room for failure in the mission...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

KICC: Symbol of national unity, hosts historic first bill signed into law outside State House

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 9 – The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) has played a pivotal role as a neutral host for the signing of...

17 hours ago
Advertisement