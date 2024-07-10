Petition challenging NG-CDF fund managers’ recruitment filed in court

1 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 – A petition challenging the recruitment and appointment of National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) managers has been filed in court.

According to Ezekiel Otieno who is the petitioner, the exercise which was conducted in several constituencies was illegal.

He contended that the public was prejudiced by the recryuitment and gave unfair advantage to the staff as due process was not followed.

“The Applicant received credible and verifiable information relating to the unlawful and irregular appointment of fund managers by the 2nd Respondent in Embakasi South, Makadara, Mathare, Kasipul Kabondo, Test South, Budalangi, Kimilili among many others, they were appointed contrary to the law which requires that public office be filled through a transparent, competitive, inclusive, and merit based recruitment process open to public participation,” he claimed.

Otieno further stated that NGCDF Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Yusuf Mbuno failed to recruit fund account managers of various constituencies for a long time hence the lagging behind of some constituencies in terms of development.

As required by law, all constituencies should have a substantive fund account manager, this principle has been negated by the 2nd Respondent in the aforementioned constituencies where there have been no substantive fund account managers for years.

He pointed out that the CEO caused unnecessary and wasteful use of public expenditure since they continue to allow certain fund managers to perform in an acting capacity.

He says that his legitimate expectations were breached by the said respondents when they acted ultra vires their respective powers to make the impugned appointments.

“That the impugned appointments are illegal and unconstitutional and, therefore, invalid, null and void,” the court papers indicated.

Court directed that the application be served upon the respondents and appear on July 23 for further directions.

