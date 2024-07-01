Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Noordin Haji was nominated to the post of Kenya's spymaster on May 16, 2023.

NATIONAL NEWS

Petition against DP Gachagua over Noordin Haji remarks certified urgent

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – The high court has certified as urgent a petition filed against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua by the Director of National Intelligence Service Noordin Haji.

Justice John Chigiti directed parties to file their written submissions and the matter to be mentioned on July 15 when the court will give directions.

Haji through his lawyer Danstan Omari, stated that the Deputy President defamed him during a press conference held on Mombasa.

He maintained that’s he’s answerable only to the President and all intelligence information can only be submitted to the head of state.

Haji wants the DP to retract his statement.

About The Author

JOHN OSORO

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Offices of Mama Rachel, Pastor Dorcas to bear brunt of govt austerity measures

The office of the First Lady of Kenya plays a crucial role in supporting the Presidency and promoting national goals and values.

21 mins ago
Ruto says is determined to remedy the disconnect between his administration and the youth. Ruto says is determined to remedy the disconnect between his administration and the youth.

Kenya

Ruto awaits Gen Z invite to X Space forum this Thursday or Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya July 1 – President William Ruto says he is open to dialogue with the youth, known as Generation Z, as early as...

41 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kotex denies working with Karen Nyamu to supply free tampons to schools

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – Sanitary towels manufacturer Kotex Kenya has rejected claims that it is eyeing to ink a partnership deal with Nominated...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Sudi: I might quit active politics, taking Sabbatical leave

The Kapseret MP said he supports President William Ruto’s move to ban Harambees given the miniature thinking of majority of people that the contributed...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ichung’wah withdraws contentious Land Amendment Bill following stakeholders’ opposition

The Majority Leader who sponsored the Bill which was to be introduced for a second reading wrote to Speaker Moses Wetangula confirming withdrawal of...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police officer among 2 suspects arrested with Sh2.9mn worth of elephant tusks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 1 – A police officer is among two suspects arrested during a crackdown on illegal trade of elephant tusks in Longonot,...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto open to dialogue with Gen Z on X Space

President William Ruto has also defended his administration against accusations of wrongdoing following the deaths of more than 20 people during the recent anti-Finance...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya to incur more debt after Finance Bill 2024 withdrawal – Ruto

The controversial Finance Bill, which had sparked nationwide protests, was withdrawn by the President in response to mounting pressure.

17 hours ago
Advertisement