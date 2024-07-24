Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Patrick Aranduh sworn in as Commissioner General of Prisons

Arandu is set to replace Brigadier John Wariobah who is proceeding on terminal leave pending the end of his tenure of Office.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 24 – Patrick Arandu has been sworn in athe Commissioner General of Prisons in a ceremony observed by President William Ruto at State House on Wednesday.

Arandu is set to replace Brigadier John Wariobah who is proceeding on terminal leave pending the end of his tenure of Office.

Aranduh, a career officer who has risen through the ranks in the prisons department, said he plans to modernize prison industries and farm technology, with the dual goals of self-sufficiency and contributing to the country’s food security.

In his first 100 days, he aims to implement the recommendations of the Maraga Report and revisiting policies and regulations, specifically Cap 90 and 92 of the Kenyan Constitution, to better support the criminal justice system.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony held at Statehouse President Ruto expressed his confidence that commissioner Arandu will successfully carry out his responsibilities as team leader for prisons, guaranteeing proper management of correctional services. 

Ruto pledged to support Arunda stating he will undertake the necessary reforms needed in the Prisons department for better service delivery.

Arandu was appointed by President Ruto following the official resignation of Japhet Koome as the Inspector General of the National Police Service in order to facilitate smooth transition within the top leadership of both the National Police Service (NPS) and Kenya Prisons Service (KPS).

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Journalists have raised concerns over being targeted by the police during anti-govt protest in what is perceived as attempts by the state to intimidate the scribes from doing their work. Journalists have raised concerns over being targeted by the police during anti-govt protest in what is perceived as attempts by the state to intimidate the scribes from doing their work.

Kenya

Journalists in Nairobi to stage protest against police brutality

NAIROBI, Kenya July 24 – Journalists in Nairobi were on Wednesday set to hold a peaceful protest against police brutality targeting reporters covering anti-government...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

MPs Demand Action on Juja MP Koimburi Over Bribery Claims in Finance Bill Vote

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 23 – Juja legislator George Koimburi has sparked outrage among his colleagues after claiming that MPs received Sh2 million in bribes...

15 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto stirs House debate after surprise Duale, Tuya swap

Ruto swapped Defence nominee Aden Duale with Environment's Soipan Tuya marking a sudden change from his announcement on Friday, July 19.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police lob teargas to disperse protestors in Mombasa

MOMBASA, Kenya, Jul 23 – Police were on Tuesday forced to use teargas to disperse anti-government protesters on Moi Avenue in Mombasa. Tens of...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

JKIA not being sold, Mudavadi says

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 23 – Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has allayed fears that the government is mulling the sale of Jomo Kenyatta International...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Defence PS Mariru holds talks on Defence cooperation with India’s delegation in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru on Monday held bilateral discussions with a delegation from India who paid a courtesy...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Protected areas out of bounds to unauthorized persons, acting IG Kanja warns protestors

Kanja indicated that all areas listed under the Protected Areas Act Cap 204 Laws of Kenya will be out of bounds by any member...

22 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Two Drivers Dead After Lorries Collide and Burst Into Flames on Southern Bypass

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 23 – Two drivers lost their lives after a head-on collision between two trucks on Nairobi’s Southern Bypass on Tuesday morning....

23 hours ago