Otiende Amollo to Lead UK Election Observation Mission

By Job Waweru

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 4 – Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo has been appointed to lead the UK Election Observation Mission team. Their primary role will be to observe the democratic process, share their findings, and make recommendations based on international best practices.

Amollo is currently in the UK at the invitation and facilitation of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association. He will lead a delegation of representatives from 19 states and territories, all former British protectorates.

Otiende Amollo expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to work with parliamentarians to observe the 2024 general elections in the United Kingdom. “I know from my own experience that elections play an important role in strengthening democracies,” he stated.

He added that the parliamentarians being deployed in the UK are drawn from various regions across the Commonwealth and will serve as impartial observers of the voting process. “We look forward to observing electoral practices in a variety of contexts, regions, and nations reflecting the diversity of the United Kingdom itself,” Dr. Otiende remarked as the head of the mission.

The delegation includes parliamentarians from the State Assembly of Jersey, Grenada, Sri Lanka, Parliament of Turks and Caicos, Malta, Lesotho, Malawi, St. Lucia, the State of Alderney, New South Wales, Seychelles, Trinidad and Tobago, among others. Additionally, representatives were drawn from the Parliament of St. Kitts and Nevis, the State of Deliberation in Guernsey, Mauritius, the Parliament of St. Lucia, the Parliament of Anguilla, and the United Kingdom.

