Siaya Governor James Orengo/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

Orengo sustains opposition to ODM’s involvement in Ruto Cabinet

Orengo said President Ruto is keen to wipe out opposition parties.

Published

KISUMU, Kenya, Jul 27 — Siaya Governor James Orengo has maintained his opposition to the nomination of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party members into the Cabinet accusing President William Ruto of killing the opposition.

“The President killed the Jubilee party and now he is out to kill the ODM party, let’s watch out,” he saidon Friday.

He said the nomination of John Mbadi, Hassan Joho, Wycliffe Oparanya and Opiyo Wandayi– all top officials of ODM — is a clear indication that the President is keen to silence the opposition.

Orengo noted the lack of a binding framework between the UDA-led ruliang coalition and ODM.

“While in Mombasa, the President remarked that Joho is my Minister and not Joho our Minister, so if he decides tomorrow to sack the 4 ministers, without any document, which is enforceable, what will ODM do?” he cautioned.

‘Resist Ruto’

Orengo called upon ODM party members to be on the lookout and resist any attempt aimed at killing the Orange party.

“We must be very careful lest ODM party dies a natural death as a result of actions by President Ruto,” he said.

Orengo spoke even as Alego Usonga MP Samuel Atandi and ODM Executive Director Oduor Ong’wen defended the proposed appoitments.

Atandi said the party did not ride on the influence of Gen Z argueing ODM party canvassed similar issues in its 2023 protests.

“The Gen Z fought a good fight; their agenda is our agenda. We thank you for propelling our desires,” he said.

