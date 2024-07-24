Connect with us

Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah/FILE

Omtatah to contest Ruto’s broad-based Cabinet for being anti-multiparty

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 24 — Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has vowed court action to oppose President William Ruto’s move to nominate high-ranking officials of the opposition ODM party in his broad-based government.

Omtatah told news reporters on Wedensday the nominations contravene the Constitution by offending the spirit of multi-partism.

“The provision in the constitution doesn’t give the President a leeway to form a broad-based government. Its violates Article 3 of the constitution and any government set up in contrary to the Constitution is null and void,” Omtatah stated.

President Ruto, while unveiling additional Cabinet picks on Wednesday, designated ODM Chairman John Mbadi as Treasury Cabinet Secretary and Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi forEnergy.

He designated former Governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa) for Mining and Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega) for Cooperatives Development.

Omtatah however protested the changes precipitated by Gen Z-led protests decrying the accomodation of political interests in place of reform.

“He should not appoint people from other parties without enabling legal framework. This act is invalid null and void and people of Kenya should invoke their right and see how we can govern the country correctly,” he said

Omtatah questioned the appointment of Kipchumba Murkomen as Cabinet nominee for Youth and Sports yet the Gen Z flooded the streets to push for his removal over his show of opulence and alleged mismanagement of resources.

“The Cabinet will be unconstitutional even in terms of merit. Public authority should be exercised in a manner that bring honor to an office. Going forward there will be consequential measures and we hope the National Assembly will reject the list,” Omtatah said.

“Why should he insult and rub in the salt in a raw wound?” Omtatah posed reffering to Murkomen’s nomination to the Youth Affairs dockets, centrak to Gen Zs.

Triggering by-election

He argued that the move to appoint the National Assembly Minority Leader who also serves as Ugunja lawmaker was totally unnecessary as his approval will push for a by-election which will be a burden on taxpayers.

“It’s clear that President feels [he] is not bound to the constitution and therefore chooses to do whatever serves him. I think time has come for Kenyans not to sit on fence and push for adherence of the constitution,” Omtatah stated.

President Ruto nominated back to Cabinet Salim Mvurya designating him for Investment Trade and Industry, Rebecca Miano (Tourism and Wildlife), Kipchumba Murkomen (Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports), Justin Muturi (Public Service) and Alfred Mutua (Labour and Social Protection).

He named Stella Lang’at his nominee for Gender, Culture, Arts and Heritage.

President Ruto has nominated 21 CSs for vetting by parliament in two batches.

The first batch included Prof Kithure Kindiki (Interior and National Administration), Alice Wahome (Lands, Public Works, Urban Development and Housing), and Davis Chirchir (Roads and Transport).

Others were Dr Debra Mlongo Barasa (Health), Julius Migosi Ogamba (Education), Dr Andrew Mwihia Karanja (Agriculture and Livestock Development), Eric Muriithi Muuga (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation) and  Margaret Nyambura Ndung’u (Information, Communication and Digital Economy).

Ruto nominated former Garissa Town MP Aden Duale to take up the Defence docket and designated Soipan Tuya for Environment.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula confirmed receipt of President Ruto’s ytransmital of Cabinet nominees giving the House Committee on Appoitments twenty-eight days to consider the nominees.

