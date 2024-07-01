Offices of Mama Rachel, Pastor Dorcas to bear brunt of govt austerity measures

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 1- President William Ruto has committed to trim down on government spending on various sectors, including the Office of the First Lady.

Following the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024 which was poised to raise funds to finance the budget, the President insisted the country must leave within its means.

President Ruto expressed regret that the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024 will force the government to borrow an additional Sh1 trillion for the Financial Year 2024/2025.

“I know citizens have said that there is no need for the office of the First Lady or second lady. These are offices that were there. But because we have to live within our means, those offices in the new budget, will not be part of our equation, because the face of what has happened,” he said.

The office of the First Lady of Kenya plays a crucial role in supporting the Presidency and promoting national goals and values.

Rachel Ruto, the current First Lady, assumed office on September 13, 2022. Her office focuses on empowering women through initiatives like business training and organizing them into savings and credit cooperatives (Saccos) to enhance financial inclusion.

The fate of her flagship initiative, “MaMa Doing Good,” hangs in the balance as it was aimed to catalyze socio-economic transformation through women’s economic empowerment, environmental and climate action, and youth empowerment.

​ The office of the First Lady is funded by the Treasury, which covers salaries for aides, travel, and entertainment expenses.

There is ongoing advocacy by Members of Parliament to formally anchor the Office of the First Lady in law to ensure its programs are supported by the government structure and budget​ .

Margaret Kenyatta, the previous First Lady, is well-known for her Beyond Zero campaign, which focuses on improving maternal and child health across Kenya. This initiative has continued to receive support and calls for its integration into ongoing programs by the current First Lady​.

The Office of the Second lady, Dorcas Gachagua, the wife of Deputy President will also not be funded in this financial year.

When she assumed the office,Dorcas mentioned that her main focus will be elevating the lives of the vulnerable in the society, specifically the boy child, who she says has been neglected for long.

President Ruto announced his administration will shelve the appointment of the Chief Administrative Secretaries (CAS) saying the current economy is not robust enough to sustain excess wage bill.

A report tabled by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC) approved the establishment of the CAS posts describing the slots as necessary despite vehement opposition.

Those opposed to the positions first introduced under President Uhuru Kenyatta said the appointees would create a bloated Executive.

“I know people have raised the issue of CASs for instance and I deliberately had approved their appointment. No CASs will be appointed until we have an economy that can support more opportunities,” President Ruto said.

Protests on Finance Bill

The controversial Finance Bill, which had sparked nationwide protests, was withdrawn by the President in response to mounting pressure. “I have been working to remove Kenya from a debt trap but unfortunately that is not going to happen any time soon,” Ruto lamented.

The President praised Members of Parliament who supported the bill, calling them “heroes” and suggested that those who opposed it would regret their decision in the future.

“In years to come, Kenyans will appreciate the efforts of the MPs who were for the Bill,” he said.

Despite the withdrawal of the bill, President Ruto stressed that Kenya’s debt crisis would worsen due to high government expenditure and debt repayment obligations totaling Sh1.1 trillion.

“The Bill was going to take Kenya big steps forward,” he stated, acknowledging that better communication might have helped in persuading Kenyans of the bill’s benefits.

“My regret is that we didn’t explain ourselves better,” he admitted.

Willingness to Engage with Generation Z

Regarding the protests, President Ruto expressed a willingness to engage in dialogue with Generation Z, who have been actively demonstrating against his administration’s tax policies and governance issues.

He indicated readiness to converse with the youth on their preferred platforms, including X Space, to work towards improving Kenya. “I’m ready to engage with them to understand their issues,” he said.

The youth have organized nationwide protests for two weeks over the Finance Bill 2024. Ruto’s willingness to engage was seen as a response to the disconnect between the youth and the government. “I have young people in the house, and I know some of their concerns,” he stated.

Addressing the #RutoMustGo Hashtag

President Ruto addressed the trending hashtag #RutoMustGo, stating that it does not bother him as Kenyans have a constitutional right to express their opinions and hold his administration accountable.

“Everybody is entitled to their opinion. I have a job to do. Citizens are free to engage in any discourse they want. Those are the fruits and signs of a democracy,” he remarked.

In response to claims by human rights organisations that 24 lives were lost during the protests, Ruto insisted that the official count is 19.

“I have no blood on my hands. According to the records I have, 19 people died. It’s very unfortunate, and in a democracy, that should not be part of our conversation,” he stated.

