ODM’s John Mbadi Nominated Treasury Cabinet Secretary in Ruto’s Government

NAIROBI, Kenya July 24 – President William Ruto has nominated Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Chairman John Mbadi as Cabinet Secretary for Treasury in a major re-organisation of his government for inclusivity.

Mbadi, a strong ally of Opposition leader Raila Odinga, is a nominated Member of Parliament who withdrew from the race as Homa Bay governor in the 2022 General Election and has been a bitter critique of Ruto’s government.

“I want to sincerely thank leaders in the parties that have agreed to work with us in forming a broad-based government,” the President said after weeks of street protests calling for reforms.

Other key nominations from the Opposition include Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi to the Energy Cabinet Secretary.

Additionally, former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has been named the new Mining Cabinet Secretary, while Wycliffe Oparanya is set to become the Cooperatives Development Minister.

The appointments also include Salim Mvurya as the new Investment and Trade Cabinet Secretary.

Kipchumba Murkomen has been nominated to lead the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry, and former Attorney General Justin Muturi is set to head the Public Service Ministry.

Rebbeca Miano, initially nominated to replace Muturi as Attorney General, has been reassigned to the Tourism and Wildlife Ministry.

President Ruto also nominated Stella Lagat to lead the Gender, Arts, and Heritage Ministry.

“I will be making more nominations in the coming days to fill the remaining slots,” President Ruto stated.

