Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

John Mbadi was nominated Treasury Cabinet Secretary on July 24, 2024.

Top stories

ODM’s John Mbadi Nominated Treasury Cabinet Secretary in Ruto’s Government

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya July 24 – President William Ruto has nominated Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Chairman John Mbadi as Cabinet Secretary for Treasury in a major re-organisation of his government for inclusivity.

Mbadi, a strong ally of Opposition leader Raila Odinga, is a nominated Member of Parliament who withdrew from the race as Homa Bay governor in the 2022 General Election and has been a bitter critique of Ruto’s government.

“I want to sincerely thank leaders in the parties that have agreed to work with us in forming a broad-based government,” the President said after weeks of street protests calling for reforms.

Other key nominations from the Opposition include Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi to the Energy Cabinet Secretary.

Additionally, former Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has been named the new Mining Cabinet Secretary, while Wycliffe Oparanya is set to become the Cooperatives Development Minister.

The appointments also include Salim Mvurya as the new Investment and Trade Cabinet Secretary.

Kipchumba Murkomen has been nominated to lead the Youth Affairs and Sports Ministry, and former Attorney General Justin Muturi is set to head the Public Service Ministry.

Rebbeca Miano, initially nominated to replace Muturi as Attorney General, has been reassigned to the Tourism and Wildlife Ministry.

President Ruto also nominated Stella Lagat to lead the Gender, Arts, and Heritage Ministry.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I will be making more nominations in the coming days to fill the remaining slots,” President Ruto stated.

About The Author

EDITORIAL DESK

See author's posts

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Ruto co-opts ODM into govt naming Joho, Oparanya, Mbadi in Cabinet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 24 – President William Ruto has included members of the Opposition in his government, appointing key figures from the Orange Democratic...

55 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kaluma backs Ruto’s Cabinet nominees, urges urgent naming of Raila men

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna on Tuesday said the party is not negotiating with the Kenya Kwanza government for any coalition or political arrangement...

20 hours ago

Fifth Estate

MP John Paul Mwirigi’s Open Letter To President Ruto

Mr President, as an elected leader under the Kenya Kwanza Government, I feel a profound obligation to work for the betterment of the people...

1 day ago

Top stories

Cabinet Secretaries Named Back Must Be Vetted Afresh: Wetangula

NAIROBI, Kenya July 22 – Six out of the 11 Cabinet Secretaries who survived the axe following the dismissal of the Cabinet by President...

2 days ago

Top stories

Enough is enough, President Ruto declares, vowing to end protests

He said he has given ample concessions to the "leaderless" protests by Gen Z, and any further continuation will only serve to disrupt the...

3 days ago

Top stories

Ford Foundation Denies Accusations of Sponsoring Protests in Kenya

The foundation issued a statement a day after President Ruto said it was responsible for the chaos witnessed in the country since June in...

July 16, 2024

Kenya

(VIDEO) Ruto: Ford Foundation must stop sponsoring violence in Kenya or they leave

About The Author MOSES MUOKI A seasoned Video and Photo-Journalist with 15 years’ experience in capturing moments through the lens. His passion is telling...

July 15, 2024

Top stories

Kenyans Have Until July 22 to Submit Views on New Budget Following Finance Bill Rejection

The Financial Bill was sent back to Parliament for withdrawal by President William Ruto after protests left over 40 people dead and 300 more...

July 14, 2024