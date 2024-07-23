ODM says not negotiating with Kenya Kwanza on political posts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Jul 23 – The Orange Democratic Movement has said it is not negotiating with the Kenya Kwanza government for any coalition or political arrangement but focusing on national conversation for a better Kenya.

In a statement on Tuesday, ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna indicated that the accusation that the party has prevaricated or flip-flopped on the matter is false.

Sifuna warned that ODM members who make themselves available to join the Kenya Kwanza cabinet or any other position should know they do so without the blessing or support of the Party.

“A narrative has been woven that ODM is desperate to join the government when all along we have been clear that what we seek is a national conversation preceded by the creation of the necessary environment through the implementation of the conditions above,” Sifuna said.

The Secretary-General said they reiterated the Party’s position during the two consecutive Central Committee meetings held on July 2 and July 12, 2024, asserting that the National Conversation must be preceded with several preconditions.

The conditions include; Compensation to the families of the victims of extra-judicial executions and persons injured by the state since last year, release of all persons in custody and termination of all cases related to protests since last year, and prosecution of policemen involved in shooting to kill or maim protestors among others.

“The ODM Party remains committed to its principles and the ongoing struggle for a better Kenya. We will continue to stand with the people and fight for the justice and reforms our nation desperately needs,” he said.

This comes amid claims that ODM has joined the Kenya Kwanza government to form a coalition.

On July 9, 2024, President Ruto after holding consultations with ODM party leader Raila Odinga announced a six day multi-sectoral convention.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Ruto said the forum is to deliberate on the way forward out if the crisis Kenya is facing.

Odinga on July 12 the ODM party expressed readiness to accommodate talks with people of ‘outrageously’ divergent views in bid to restore peace, stability following Cabinet purge by Ruto.

In a statement the Party asserted that it was time to bring the country together through dialogue as it is the best way to go in in the interest of the nation.

“ODM will not object to the presence of any other person or group of people on that table no matter how outrageously different their view of the world is from ours. In order for us to have this National conversation, we call on the Government to take certain immediate steps to create the necessary environment,” read the statement.

About The Author