July 20, 2024 | Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua addresses a crowd during a roadside stop in Mwea, Kirinyaga County/DPPS

NATIONAL NEWS

Nyeri leaders in heated exchange at burial attended by Gachagua over alleged impeachment

Nyeri County Assembly Speaker James Gichuhi sparked the confronation after he challenged lawmakers in attendance to come clean of an alleged impeachment plot.

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Jul 31 — Differences among Nyeri leaders played out at a funeral attended by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday following a firece exchange over an alleged impeachment polot.

Nyeri County Assembly Speaker James Gichuhi sparked the confronation after he challenged lawmakers in attendance to come clean of an alleged impeachment plot.

Gichuhi, a former Tetu MP, told three lawmakers in attendance to declare publicly their position on the matter.

The challenged directed at the trio — Nyeri Town’s Duncan Mathenge, Kieni’s Njoroge Wainaina, and Woman Representative Rahab Mukami — irked the Nyeri Town legislator who dismissed the talk as unhelpful.

Mathenge wondered why some leaders in the region were preoccupied with the alleged impeachment instead of directing their focus on development.

“The so called meetings or signatures that he is talking about were not in Nyeri but elsewhere,” Mathege said in response to alleged night meeting to plot Gachagua’s osuter.

“Gichuhi should not question us. We are only answerable to our electorate and based on our performance,” he stated.

‘Many axes in a bag’

Wainaina, on his part, denied the existence of the meetings saying he was only privy to President William Ruto’s intention to include ODM leader Raila Odinga’s allies in a “broad-based government”.

Mukami in response said she would be the last person to betray Gachagua.

When he stood to speak, Gachagua cunningly steered of the debate.

“As leaders we must work together for peace and prosperity we should not be the one sowing seeds of discontent but make sure our region is united,” he said, only saying “many axes in one bag sometimes collide.”

Debate on the alleged impeachment plot reemerged a day after Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, a key Gachagua ally, dared lawmakers to considering an impeachment promising “far-reaching” consequences from Mt Kenya region.

Speaking while inducting newly-employed county workers in Nyeri town on Tuesday, Kahiga termed the impeachment plot an affront to the people of the region.

“I want to tell those MPs spending sleepless nights planning how to impeach Gachagua to bring the motion to the National Assembly. We will deal with it but they must be aware that this will alter the political equation of this region,” said Kahiga.

