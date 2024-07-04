Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

NSE loses Sh63bn investor wealth following protests

According to the KNCCI, the protests that resulted in looting and destruction of several businesses have disrupted continuity.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has lost Sh63 billion in investor wealth over the past two weeks due to protests that have seen businesses looted.

According to the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI), the protests that resulted in looting and destruction of several businesses have disrupted continuity.

“These disruptions have led to significant interruptions in the supply chain, increased operational costs, decreased consumer and investor confidence, and loss of livelihoods. The cumulative effect of these issues is a substantial strain on our already fragile economy,” the organisation’s President Erick Rutto stated.

Rutto indicated that KNCCI has observed a worrying 17 percent decline in export activity since the protests began.

“Per day we process exports of 3 million and if you can count for the last two weeks, we have been losing 3 million everyday which comes to approximately 40 million since the protests began,” he said.

“Furthermore, the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has lost KES 63 billion in investor wealth over the past two weeks, reflecting declining investor confidence in Kenya’s economy due to the violent elements within the protests,” he added.

Rutto urged the government to expedite its plans to address the concerns raised by protesters to avoid further loss of trust by investors especially in the tourism sector which is currently in the peak season.

About The Author

Hyrance Mwita

See author's posts

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto chairs first cabinet meeting after declining to sign Finance Bill

President Ruto had admitted that his cabinet ought to have done more in unpackaging the 2024 Finance Bill.

33 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya Power says 2mn pre-paid meters already updated

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 3 – Kenya Power says a total of 2 million prepaid (token) meters have been updated in the last three weeks...

49 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Edible oil manufacturers decry Import Duty imposed on Crude Oil

The Edible Oil Manufacturers Association pointed out that the new levy will have a cascading effect on prices of everyday products.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Arati vows to join Thursday’s protest in Kisii

KISII, Kenya, Jul 4 – Kisii Governor Simba Arati has vowed to participate in Thursday’s protest in Kisii. Speaking after he paid a visit...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Civil Servants Union urges officials to join Gen Z protests during Saba Saba day

NAKURU, Kenya, Jul 4 – Civil Servants have been urged to come out in large numbers to on Saba Saba Day and join the...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Pay rise freeze for MPs after public anger

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 4 – The Proposed pay rises for members of Kenya’s cabinet and parliament will not happen after President William Ruto ordered...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

JSC freezes planned hiring of CoA judges over budget cuts

Chief Justice Martha Koome, who chairs JSC, noted the National Treasury had advised Judiciary to cut down on expenditure by at least 15 per...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Khalwale asks President Ruto to disband, restructure cabinet, do away with Prime Cabinet Secretary office

Khalwale told the Senate that a time had come for the President to crack the whip against underperforming officials.

21 hours ago
Advertisement