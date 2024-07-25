Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Noah Maiyo succeeds Yiampoy as Presidential Escort Unit Commander

Since Ruto’s assumption as President, Maiyo has held the position of Head of Operations within the unit.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – Noah Maiyo has succeeded William Yiampoy as Presidential Escort Unit (PEU) Commander.

Maiyo, an Assistant Inspector General (AIG), has been part of Ruto’s security detail for over a decade and has offered VIP protectionfor over thee decades.

Since Ruto’s assumption as President, Maiyo has held the position of Head of Operations within the unit.

His appoitment followed President Ruto’s reassignment of Yiampoy, his longtime head of security, as Director of Operations at Police Headquaters.

A memo issued within the service confirmed Maiyo’s immediate appointment.

“Following the deployment of the Unit Commandant William Yiampoy to Vigilance as director of operations, this command informs you that Noah Maiyo is the new Presidential Escort Commandant,” read the memo.

The PEU, established under Section 24 of the National Police Service Act, 2011, is responsible for providing security to the First Family, retired Presidents, visiting Heads of State and Governments, and other VIPs as directed by the Inspector-General of Police.

Maiyo’s distinguished career includes service in the General Service Unit (GSU) and the elite Recce unit, charged with the President’s security.

The Recce Squad, specifically trained for VIP protection, protects the President, his family, as well as the Deputy President and his family.

Additionally, officers from GSU’s G-Company provide security at State Houses and State lodges.

