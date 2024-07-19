Connect with us

President William Ruto. /PCS/FILE

New faces in Cabinet: Mlongo Barasa (MoH), Andrew Mwihia (Agriculture), Eric Muriithi (Water)

In the appointments announced at State House Nairobi, President Ruto nominated Andrew Mwihia as the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary and Eric Muriithi was taken to the Water department.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 19 – President William Ruto has nominated new faces in his 11-member partial cabinet with Mlongo Barasa being assigned to the Health docket.

Julius Ogamba who was Machogu’s running mate in the Kisii gubernatorial race was allocated the education docket.

“I gave the nation my undertaking to reflect at length on this issues  that have been brought into sharp focus by the people of Kenya and also promised to consult widely on the way forward and craft a broad based government that would Hannes the enormous potential of our country to turbo charge our economic transformation and  to provide for inclusive growth,“ President Ruto indicated while making the announcement.

Similarly, Ruto also reinstated Kithure Kindiki, Aden Duale and Alice Wahome to their Interior, Defense and Housing positions respectively while Davis Chirchir who was the CS for Energy has been nominated for Roads and Transport position.

President Ruto had in July 11 dismissed his entire Cabinet, following pressure from GenZ youths who demanded change.

“Upon reflection, listening keenly to what the people of Kenya have said and after a holistic appraisal of the performance of my Cabinet and its achievements and challenges, I have, in line with the powers given to me by Article 152(1) and 152(5)(b) of the Constitution and Section 12 of the Office of the Attorney-General Act, decided to dismiss with immediate effect all the Cabinet Secretaries and the Attorney-General from the Cabinet of the Republic of Kenya except the Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs,” Ruto said.

He affirmed that he would engage in consultations aimed at bringing on board a team that would reflect the current situation in the country.

Ruto is expected to unveil the second phase of his cabinet later, with the constitution providing for a maximum of 22 CSs.

