The lawmaker reportedly made the remarks in his native Somali language on July 11/FILE

NATIONAL NEWS

NCIC summons Maalim amid rage over remarks on ‘treasonous’ protest

Maalim, who once served as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, has been on the receiving end on social media platforms after he reportedly suggested that he’d “slaughter” thousands of Gen Z protesters over “treasonous” actions on June 25.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 10 — Daadab Member of Parliament Farah Maalim has been summoned to appear before the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) over alleged inciteful remarks.

Maalim, who once served as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, has been on the receiving end on social media platforms after he reportedly suggested that he’d “slaughter” thousands of Gen Z protestors over “treasonous” actions on June 25 when a section of anti-Finance Bill protesters stormed Parliament.

The lawmaker reportedly made the remarks in his native Somali language on July 11.

“Pursuant to Section 27 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act No. 12 of 2008, the Commission is investigating utterances made by the MP in Somali language, on the Gen Z demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024,” stated NCIC.

The Commission revealed that Maalim’s remarks were likely to incite hatred, hostility, violence and discrimination among different political affiliations.

The Commission said the utterances could affect harmonious coexistence across the political divide.

“Hon. Farah Maalim is required to appear before the Commission to assist with the aforementioned ongoing investigations. Failure to appear in person at the said place, date, and time, is an offense as provided under Section 63 (c) as read with Section 63 (e) of the NCI Act,” NCIC warned.

The summon by the Cohesion Commission came even as Maalim dismissed footage containing the said remarks as doctored.

“It’s all editing, cutting and pasting, and taking a word from here and there putting words together. It’s basically a lot of nonsense,” he said amid rage by key figures online.

“It is Somalis who would do that for other reasons because I also weighed in on the politics of Somalia. It is not the true picture,” Maalim stated.

